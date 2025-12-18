Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation
Université de Paris
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation