Mission & scope

Frontiers in Soft Matter publishes top-quality peer-reviewed research articles, reviews, perspectives and commentaries spanning all disciplines composing the extremely broad field of Soft Matter. Field Chief Editor Raffaele Mezzenga at the ETH Zurich is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, engineers and the public worldwide.

Soft Matter has emerged as a highly multidisciplinary field in its own, where contributions converge from areas as diverse as physics, chemistry, biology, material science, engineering and nanotechnology, with the overarching theme of describing phenomena associated with substances, materials, liquids and fluids whose energy is in on the order of few KbT.

To accomplish this challenging goal, the journal combines gold open-access with a highly transparent and constructive peer review process focused exclusively on research and manuscript quality. Frontiers in Soft Matter is divided into specialty sections, each of which have their own expert editorial board. If you are, as we do, advocating high quality science and open-access, Frontiers in Soft Matter should be your reference journal when reading and publishing about the multifaceted, diverse and intriguing aspects of Soft Matter.