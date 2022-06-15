Mission & scope

Frontiers in Soft Matter is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes articles spanning all disciplines across the broad field of soft matter.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Raffaele Mezzenga (ETH Zurich, Switzerland), Frontiers in Soft Matter is indexed in the DOAJ and explores phenomena associated with substances, materials, liquids, fluids and glasses whose energy is in on the order of few KbT. Drawing on areas including physics, chemistry, biology, material science, engineering and nanotechnology, Frontiers in Soft Matter welcomes submissions in the following broad subject areas:

biological soft matter

colloids and emulsions

foams

food and soft materials

gels

granular matter

liquid crystals

polymers

self-assembly and self-organisation.

The journal encourages submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: zero hunger, and SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Manuscripts relating to organic chemistry, food science and technology, fundamental biology and biotechnology are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Soft Matter is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.