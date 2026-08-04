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Kent State University
Kent, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Liquid Crystals
Dipartimento di Chimica e Tecnologie Chimiche,
Arcavacata di Rende,, Italy
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
University of Warwick
Coventry, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals