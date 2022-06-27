hiroshi yokoyama
Kent State University
Kent , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Liquid Crystals
Kent State University
Kent , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Liquid Crystals
University of Warwick
Coventry , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Kyushu University
Fukuoka , Japan
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
University of Luxembourg
Luxembourg , Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Fudan University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Jeonbuk National University
Jeonju , South Korea
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology
Burla , India
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Kyung Hee University
Seoul , South Korea
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
UMR7588 Institut des nanosciences de Paris (INSP)
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
School of Physics, University of Hyderabad
Hyderabad , India
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
University of Pavia
Pavia , Italy
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Kyiv , Ukraine
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali
Mohali , India
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
University of Hull
Hull , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals
Universidade NOVA de Lisboa
Lisbon , Portugal
Associate Editor
Liquid Crystals