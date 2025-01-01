Guide to preparing your research
Understand the different stages in planning and writing a successful manuscript.
Explore step-by-step guidance and tools to help you prepare, submit, and share your research
Learn how to choose the right journal, understand open access, and find out what to expect from a publisher—all tailored to your goals.
Follow step-by-step instructions for submitting to Frontiers, responding to reviewers, and navigating production, all with transparency and support.
Explore how Research Topics work, how to join one, and why they’re a powerful way to build your network, collaborate, and increase your reach.
Discover how to use Loop, the Review Forum and MyFrontiers to monitor your article performance, navigate the peer review process and showcase your research impact.
Learn practical strategies to raise your profile, connect with collaborators, and amplify your research using video, social media, and more.
