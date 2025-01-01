 Skip to main content

Using video to promote your research

A quick-start guide to help authors film confident, high-quality videos

Creating a short video can be a great way to showcase your research, explain your findings, or share updates with your audience. Whether you're contributing to a campaign, submitting a talk, or simply looking to boost your visibility, this guide offers practical tips for filming yourself using your phone or webcam.

No studio or editing experience is required; just a few thoughtful steps can make your video look and sound polished, authentic, and professional.

Why create a video?

Video helps bring your research to life. It creates a personal connection with your audience and makes it easier to explain complex ideas in a relatable way.

A well-filmed video can:

  • increase engagement on social media

  • help others understand the context and value of your research

  • boost your visibility with collaborators, funders, and journalists

  • support press campaigns or article promotion

  • position you as an expert in your field

Prefer a downloadable version?

If you’d like to keep these tips close at hand—or share them with your co-authors—you can download the PDF version of our best practices for self-shooting your video.

How to film yourself effectively

Step 1: Prepare your space

  • Use a quiet, well-lit room and declutter your background.

  • Face a natural light source (like a window)—never sit with it behind you.

  • Avoid filters or virtual backgrounds—they lower video quality and reduce authenticity.

  • Choose plain clothing without green tones, logos, or distracting accessories.

Tip: Use bright, front-facing light and a real background for the most natural and professional result.

Step 2: Set up your equipment

If using a phone:

  • Stabilize it on a firm surface and film in landscape mode.

  • Ensure the camera is at eye level—use books or boxes to adjust.

  • Look directly at the lens, not the screen.

If using a laptop webcam:

  • Elevate the laptop to eye level.

  • Keep a few meters between you and any wall to reduce harsh shadows.

Tip: Choose clothes that contrast with your background and avoid clutter behind you.

Step 3: Optimize your audio

  • Reduce echo with soft furnishings nearby (curtains, cushions, rugs).

  • Drink water before you start speaking to keep your voice clear.

  • Use discreet in-ear headphones if needed for better audio pickup.

  • Avoid reading a script—use bullet points to stay natural and on-message.

Step 4: Record with confidence

  • Leave 5–10 seconds before and after speaking to help with editing.

  • Speak clearly, be yourself, and stay on topic.

  • Don’t zoom—step closer if needed to maintain video quality.

  • Run a quick test to check lighting, framing, and sound before your final take.

Checklist

  1. Lights: Are you well-lit with a clean background?

  2. Camera: Is it stable, horizontal, and at eye level?

  3. Action: Are you relaxed, clear, and not rushing?

Final tips

  • Aim for a video length of 30–90 seconds unless otherwise requested.

  • Keep your message simple: one idea, clearly delivered.

  • Upload in a common format (.mp4 or .mov) and check the file before sending.

  • Smile, breathe, and speak as if you're talking to a colleague.