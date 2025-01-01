Using video to promote your research

A quick-start guide to help authors film confident, high-quality videos



Creating a short video can be a great way to showcase your research, explain your findings, or share updates with your audience. Whether you're contributing to a campaign, submitting a talk, or simply looking to boost your visibility, this guide offers practical tips for filming yourself using your phone or webcam.



No studio or editing experience is required; just a few thoughtful steps can make your video look and sound polished, authentic, and professional.

Why create a video?

Video helps bring your research to life. It creates a personal connection with your audience and makes it easier to explain complex ideas in a relatable way.



A well-filmed video can:

increase engagement on social media

help others understand the context and value of your research

boost your visibility with collaborators, funders, and journalists

support press campaigns or article promotion

position you as an expert in your field

Prefer a downloadable version?

If you’d like to keep these tips close at hand—or share them with your co-authors—you can download the PDF version of our best practices for self-shooting your video.

How to film yourself effectively

Step 1: Prepare your space

Use a quiet, well-lit room and declutter your background.

Face a natural light source (like a window)—never sit with it behind you.

Avoid filters or virtual backgrounds—they lower video quality and reduce authenticity.

Choose plain clothing without green tones, logos, or distracting accessories.

Tip: Use bright, front-facing light and a real background for the most natural and professional result.

Step 2: Set up your equipment

If using a phone:

Stabilize it on a firm surface and film in landscape mode.

Ensure the camera is at eye level—use books or boxes to adjust.

Look directly at the lens, not the screen.

If using a laptop webcam:

Elevate the laptop to eye level.

Keep a few meters between you and any wall to reduce harsh shadows.

Tip: Choose clothes that contrast with your background and avoid clutter behind you.

Step 3: Optimize your audio

Reduce echo with soft furnishings nearby (curtains, cushions, rugs).

Drink water before you start speaking to keep your voice clear.

Use discreet in-ear headphones if needed for better audio pickup.

Avoid reading a script—use bullet points to stay natural and on-message.

Step 4: Record with confidence

Leave 5–10 seconds before and after speaking to help with editing.

Speak clearly, be yourself, and stay on topic.

Don’t zoom—step closer if needed to maintain video quality.

Run a quick test to check lighting, framing, and sound before your final take.

Checklist

Lights: Are you well-lit with a clean background? Camera: Is it stable, horizontal, and at eye level? Action: Are you relaxed, clear, and not rushing?

Final tips