Understanding your article’s impact



Publishing your work is a major achievement, but what happens next is just as important. By understanding how your article is being read, cited, and shared, you can build your research profile, show influence in your field, and make informed decisions about where to publish in the future.



This guide explains where to find your article metrics, what they mean, and how to use them to communicate the value of your research.

Why impact and visibility matters

When your article is visible, accessible, and shared, it can inspire new studies, inform policy, and advance discovery.



Understanding your metrics provides you with the tools to promote your work, report its impact, and build your research profile with confidence.

Our open access platform and integrated analytics help you track progress. You can find performance data in two main places:

On your article page:

Views, downloads, and citations are displayed beneath the title and abstract.

In your account:

Log in to your My Frontiers dashboard, go to My projects, filter by ‘authoring,’ select your article, and click below the title to view its metrics.



You can also track article activity from your Loop profile, where you’ll see engagement data for all your publications.

Metric What it shows

Views

How many times your article page has been visited Downloads How many times the full-text PDF or HTML version has been accessed Citations The number of times your work has been cited in other publications Altmetrics Mentions in news, blogs, social media, and policy documents (where applicable)

These numbers reflect both academic engagement and broader interest in your work.

How to interpret your metrics

There is no single measure of your article’s success. Research impact builds over time and looks different across disciplines. Some articles gain visibility quickly, while others see steady growth.



When reviewing your metrics, consider:

citation timelines vary by field

original research and reviews tend to be cited differently

some journals and topics attract faster or wider attention

If in doubt, look at patterns over time, not just peak numbers. A consistent rise in views or a growing citation count often indicates sustained relevance.

How we support your visibility

Your article is published openly, indexed widely, and supported by tools designed to increase reach and discoverability. We help you grow your impact in several ways:

Through open access, all readers can access your article without paywalls.

Your work is indexed in PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Google Scholar, depending on the journal

We use proprietary AI tools to support visibility and article quality

We offer Research Topics to help boost your article’s exposure within your community

You can add your Loop profile to connect your research to a global academic network.

Promote your research

Your metrics are a valuable part of your academic story. Use them to:

share updates on LinkedIn, ORCID, or personal websites

strengthen your CV or grant applications

showcase your influence with collaborators, funders, and institutions

Learn more about increasing your visibility

Looking to increase your reach even further?

Explore our Research Topics and consider becoming a guest editor or contributing to a topic in your field.

Frequently asked questions

How often are article metrics updated?

Citation metrics are updated biannually. Views and downloads are refreshed more frequently and reflect real-time interest.



Why are my views high, but my citations are low?

Views measure immediate attention, while citations take longer, as they depend on other researchers publishing related work.



Can I track mentions on social media or news outlets?

Many Frontiers journals feature Altmetric badges, which display mentions across various media and policy platforms.



What if my metrics look incorrect or missing?

If your article metrics aren’t showing or seem outdated, please contact our Support team, and we’ll investigate the issue.