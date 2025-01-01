How to promote your research

A quick start guide to help Frontiers authors amplify their research online



Promoting your research doesn’t end at publication. Social media provides a direct way to increase visibility, connect with peers, and establish your academic presence. This quick-start toolkit helps you maximize the value of your networks and increase the visibility of your work.

Why share your research on social media?

Sharing your work on platforms like LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Bluesky is a simple and effective way to increase the visibility and impact of your article.

Social media can:

help increase article views, downloads, and citations

boost your Altmetric score

build your professional network

attract collaboration and funding opportunities

raise your profile as a thought leader in your field.

How to share your research effectively

1. Tell a compelling story

Start with a clear summary: what is your article about, and why does it matter?

Keep it simple and accessible—explain your work in plain language.

Share relevant context or metrics, like number of views or citations.

2. Keep it readable

Use short sentences and straightforward language.

Avoid jargon and limit the number of hashtags (1–3 is ideal).

If you’re posting a longer message, break it up into short paragraphs or bullet points.

3. Include a call to action

Invite readers to click, read, download, or share your article. It could be something like:

Read the full article here

Explore our findings

Share your thoughts

4. Use a strong visual

Feature a figure or image from your article, or a summary graphic. Posts with visuals typically receive much higher engagement.

Don’t rely on the image alone – make sure someone who can’t download or see images can also get an idea of your research from the message itself.

Tailor your post by platform

Platform How to use it LinkedIn · Suited for academic and professional audiences · Use a slightly longer summary and tag your institution or co-authors X (Twitter) · Best for concise updates and threads · Include 1–2 hashtags and tag your journal (e.g. @FrontiersIn) Facebook · Reach broader audiences with lay-friendly language · Tag co-authors and share in relevant groups or lab pages Bluesky · Join relevant science-focused communities · Engage with active conversations and share consistently

Example social media posts

X (Twitter)



Excited to share our new paper on how gut microbiota affects post-race recovery in elite cyclists.

Just published in Frontiers in Sports Science – Open Access: [link]

Any feedback or collab interest? DM me!

#Microbiome #SportsScience #EarlyCareerResearch

Why it works

Upbeat, personal tone

Emphasizes collaboration and visibility

Includes a specific audience call to engage

LinkedIn



Pleased to share our latest publication in Frontiers in Psychology (Open Access).

We studied the effects of remote learning on student motivation across six European countries—a timely issue with long-term implications for education policy.

Link to full article: [link]



Thanks to my co-authors, Thomas Browne, Anita Gupta, and our funders for their support.

Why it works:

Positions the research as socially relevant and policy-linked

Signals professional tone and academic intent

Subtly reinforces leadership and team coordination

Tag people for greater reach

Mention co-authors, your institution, funders, and @FrontiersIn accounts

Ask your university or department to reshare your post

Consider promoting through lab websites, email signatures, or newsletters

Every post helps your research reach new audiences, whether that’s future collaborators, students, journalists, or policymakers. Start with a single platform and build from there. Consistent, thoughtful sharing can have a lasting impact.