Submitting your manuscript is a key milestone in your publishing journey. A clear understanding of how it works helps you stay in control, avoid delays, and ensure your work reaches the right audience at the right time.

Submitting

Peer review process

Peer review outcomes

Production and payments

Frequently asked questions

What if this is my first submission?

Our platform is built to guide you step by step. And if you need help, our support team is just a message away.

How long does peer review take?

Timelines vary, but we’ve designed our collaborative peer review process to be efficient and transparent. Most reviews are completed within a few weeks.

What if I don’t agree with reviewer comments?

You can respond clearly and respectfully. Our review process fosters constructive dialogue between authors and reviewers, and our editors are available to help mediate any issues that may arise.

Tools to support your submission

We provide researcher-centered features that streamline your journey and maintain the highest quality:

AI-powered tools that check your manuscript for completeness

A collaborative peer review forum to ensure fairness and speed

Clear dashboards to track your submission status in real time

Support options, including fee assistance where needed

What’s next?

Once your research is published, your journey will continue. Learn how to amplify your article’s reach through outreach and visibility strategies—explore the following guide:

