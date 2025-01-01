Understanding publishing fees

Open access publishing with Frontiers helps your research reach a global audience, but it also involves publishing fees known as Article Processing Charges (APCs).

These charges support the whole publishing process, from editorial management to online hosting and indexing. APCs vary depending on the journal and article type, and you only pay if your article is accepted for publication.

How much does it cost to publish with Frontiers?

Article processing charges (APCs) differ depending on the journal and article type. Each journal clearly states its APC on the author guidelines page.

You can check the exact fee for your target journal here:

What do APCs include?

APCs cover the full cost of publishing your article, which includes:

Editorial and peer review management

Professional editing, formatting, and article production in PDF and HTML

Hosting the article permanently on Frontiers’ open access platform

Archiving in leading repositories

Indexing and post-publication promotion

Are waivers or discounts available?

Frontiers provides a limited pool of fee support to assist authors who lack the necessary funding to cover the article processing charges (APC). Support is reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and approval is not guaranteed, subject to available funds.

Support options may include:

Full or partial fee waivers, depending on demonstrated need

Does my institution or funder cover APCs?

Many institutions and funding agencies have established agreements with Frontiers to partially or fully cover article processing charges (APCs) on behalf of their researchers. After confirming your agreement, we recommend contacting your library to determine the type of coverage.

When and how do I pay my APC?

You will only be asked to pay after your article is accepted for publication. No fees are charged for submissions or articles that are rejected. Once accepted, you’ll receive an invoice that can be paid by credit card, bank transfer, or through institutional channels.

Visit our help center for more detailed information on payment methods.

Can I split the APC between co-authors or request custom invoices?

Yes. You can request that an invoice be issued to your institution, funder, or split among multiple contributors (up to four parties). This can be arranged during the billing process.

Instructions are provided upon article acceptance, and support is available if needed.

Are APCs the same for all journals in Frontiers?

No. APCs vary by journal and sometimes by article type (e.g., original research vs. review). To understand journal-specific APCs, go to the journal page, click ‘About journal’, and go to ‘Publishing fees’.

Will I be charged if my paper is rejected?

No. You are only invoiced if your article is accepted and published. There are no submission or review fees.

Visit our terms and conditions for detailed information on rejections and publishing.

Who can I contact for help with payments or funding questions?

If you have questions about payments, invoices, institutional coverage, or need help applying for support, you can contact Frontiers’ team directly.

