Guide to choosing where to publish

Choosing where and how to publish your research findings is an important step in your publishing journey. Here are a few suggestions to help you make an informed decision.

Where do you want to publish?

What are you aiming to publish?

Learn about impact and reach

Fees and funding

Frequently asked questions

Is open access right for my research?

Open access increases discoverability, speeds up sharing, and removes paywalls—so your research can reach a broader and more diverse audience.

How do I know if a journal is credible?

Look for transparent peer review policies, clear editorial leadership, indexing in major databases, and publishing metrics that reflect quality, not just quantity.

What if I don’t know where to start?

Use your research goals as a guide. Think about the audience you want to reach, the community you want to engage in, and how fast you need your work to be published.

Tools to support your decision

We’ve designed our publishing system to give you clarity and confidence at every step:

journal-level metrics and indexing information

open access platform for maximum reach

guidance on article types and preprint policies

transparent publishing fees and what they cover

step-by-step support throughout the process

Research topics

Discover how Frontiers’ Research Topics bring researchers together around emerging themes. Learn how joining and contributing to Research Topics can boost your impact and visibility.

What’s next?

Once you’ve selected your journal, it's time to prepare your manuscript and submit. Learn how to navigate the process from submission to publication—explore the next guide:

