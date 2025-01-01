Finding the right journal
Learn how to choose the right journal for your research. Follow practical steps to define your goals, evaluate scope, review metrics, and effective ways of avoiding predatory publishers.
Choosing where and how to publish your research findings is an important step in your publishing journey. Here are a few suggestions to help you make an informed decision.
Is open access right for my research?
Open access increases discoverability, speeds up sharing, and removes paywalls—so your research can reach a broader and more diverse audience.
How do I know if a journal is credible?
Look for transparent peer review policies, clear editorial leadership, indexing in major databases, and publishing metrics that reflect quality, not just quantity.
What if I don’t know where to start?
Use your research goals as a guide. Think about the audience you want to reach, the community you want to engage in, and how fast you need your work to be published.
We’ve designed our publishing system to give you clarity and confidence at every step:
journal-level metrics and indexing information
open access platform for maximum reach
guidance on article types and preprint policies
transparent publishing fees and what they cover
step-by-step support throughout the process
