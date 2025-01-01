Join the conversation. Grow your visibility. Collaborate globally.

What are Research Topics?

Research Topics bring together leading experts and emerging voices to explore emerging topics and urgent questions. Each Topic is actively curated and promoted, helping your work stand out and connect with a broader academic audience.

Why it matters:

Publishing in a Research Topic can:

increase your article’s visibility and engagement

attract collaboration and networking opportunities

drive higher citations and Altmetric attention

position your work within a focused, thematic collection

Frequently asked questions

Do I need to be invited to publish in a Research Topic?

No invitation is needed. While some researchers receive a call for participation, any author can browse active Topics and submit an article that fits the theme.

What types of articles can be submitted to a Research Topic?

Each Topic specifies which article types it accepts. These vary by journal, so check both the topic or journal guidelines before submitting.

How do I choose the right Topic for my article?

Select a topic that closely aligns with your article's focus and offers the best fit for your research community.

What happens after I submit my manuscript?

Your article will undergo Frontiers’ standard peer review process. Topic Editors help manage this process but do not serve as reviewers. You’ll receive feedback, respond to reviewer comments, and move through production as usual.

Will publishing in a Research Topic affect my article’s visibility?

Yes. Articles published in Research Topics tend to receive increased views, downloads, and citations. They benefit from coordinated promotion, thematic relevance, and focused attention from a wider academic audience.

Can a Research Topic be listed in more than one journal?

Yes. These are known as cross-listed Research Topics. They allow articles to be published in the most appropriate journal for the author while still being grouped under the same overarching Topic.

How do I become a Research Topic Editor?

You can propose a new Topic or apply to co-edit an existing one. Editors are usually researchers with a strong publication record in the field. This is a great way to demonstrate leadership, foster collaboration, and shape the direction of your discipline.

Is there an article processing charge (APC) for publishing in a Topic?

Yes. The same APC applies to regular submissions to the journal. Some authors may be eligible for institutional agreements, national funder support, or fee assistance.

