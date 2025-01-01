How do Research Topics work?
Learn how Research Topics are structured, how editors and contributors work together, and what makes this format stand out.
Join the conversation. Grow your visibility. Collaborate globally.
Research Topics bring together leading experts and emerging voices to explore emerging topics and urgent questions. Each Topic is actively curated and promoted, helping your work stand out and connect with a broader academic audience.
Publishing in a Research Topic can:
increase your article’s visibility and engagement
attract collaboration and networking opportunities
drive higher citations and Altmetric attention
position your work within a focused, thematic collection
No invitation is needed. While some researchers receive a call for participation, any author can browse active Topics and submit an article that fits the theme.
Each Topic specifies which article types it accepts. These vary by journal, so check both the topic or journal guidelines before submitting.
Select a topic that closely aligns with your article's focus and offers the best fit for your research community.
Your article will undergo Frontiers’ standard peer review process. Topic Editors help manage this process but do not serve as reviewers. You’ll receive feedback, respond to reviewer comments, and move through production as usual.
Yes. Articles published in Research Topics tend to receive increased views, downloads, and citations. They benefit from coordinated promotion, thematic relevance, and focused attention from a wider academic audience.
Yes. These are known as cross-listed Research Topics. They allow articles to be published in the most appropriate journal for the author while still being grouped under the same overarching Topic.
You can propose a new Topic or apply to co-edit an existing one. Editors are usually researchers with a strong publication record in the field. This is a great way to demonstrate leadership, foster collaboration, and shape the direction of your discipline.
Yes. The same APC applies to regular submissions to the journal. Some authors may be eligible for institutional agreements, national funder support, or fee assistance.
