Why Publish in a Research Topic?

Research Topics are dynamic, multidisciplinary article collections built around emerging scientific themes. They bring together experts from across disciplines to address complex challenges, offering researchers a powerful way to share, shape, and advance cutting-edge science.

Let’s explore how publishing in a Research Topic benefits you and what makes this format stand out.

Benefits of publishing in a Research Topic

Greater visibility

Your work becomes part of a themed collection, increasing its exposure across fields. This broader reach can lead to:

more views and downloads

higher citation potential

new opportunities for collaboration

Built-in collaboration

Publishing in a Research Topic means joining a community focused on a shared research theme. This often leads to meaningful, long-term connections with fellow researchers, both within and beyond your field.

Interdisciplinary engagement

Research Topics often bring together researchers across specialties. With over 1,600 disciplines represented across Frontiers journals, your article may reach audiences you wouldn’t normally engage with, helping to build interdisciplinary understanding.

What makes Research Topics different?

Timely and relevant

Like academic conferences, Research Topics reflect the latest conversations in science. They provide a space for fast-moving, topical research with real-world relevance.

Open and inclusive

Research Topics welcome contributions from across the global research community. This openness fosters diverse perspectives and strengthens the impact of the final collection.

Adaptable and evolving

Research Topics can evolve over time—some grow into specialty sections, others expand across journals. We offer flexible timelines to match the needs of your community and your research.

Editorial oversight and quality

Every Research Topic is led by expert editors and overseen by a specialty chief editor. Articles undergo rigorous peer review, ensuring both scientific integrity and editorial quality.

Opportunities for leadership

Serving as a Topic Editor or Topic Coordinator lets you shape the direction of your field. You’ll guide research, build communities, and gain visibility as a leader in your area.

As Matej Hoffman, an Associate Editor, notes, "Research Topics offer an unparalleled opportunity for cross-field collaboration, allowing researchers to explore the intersections of their work with other disciplines."

Frequently asked questions

Why does Frontiers publish Research Topics?

Research Topics originate from the scientific community, allowing experts to address critical areas of interest. This bottom-up approach ensures that Research Topics reflect the most pressing and relevant issues in various fields, as identified by the researchers themselves.

How do we ensure the quality of Research Topics?

Quality is paramount in academic publishing, and Research Topics are no exception. The specialty chief editor approves each topic and submitted manuscripts undergo peer review overseen by the Topic editors and our research integrity and peer review teams. This multi-layered approach ensures that all Research Topics maintain the high standards expected in scholarly publications.

What is the role of a Topic Editor?

Topic Editors play a crucial role in shaping Research Topics. Their responsibilities include:

defining the scope of the topic

curating a collection of articles that comprehensively cover the chosen theme

overseeing the peer review process for submitted articles

shaping the future direction of their field through the selection and guidance of research

Can I suggest a new Research Topic?

Absolutely. We welcome ideas from researchers at all career stages. If you have an idea for a Research Topic, you can collaborate with our journal team to develop and refine your concept. This process allows you to take an active role in steering the direction of research in your field. Propose a Research Topic.

How can junior researchers get involved?

Research Topics offer excellent opportunities for early-career researchers to gain valuable experience and expand their professional networks. Junior researchers can:

coordinate topics with the support of more senior researchers

contribute articles to existing Research Topics

collaborate with colleagues from different institutions or disciplines

Do article processing charges (APCs) apply to Research Topic submissions?

Yes. Manuscripts submitted to a Research Topic are subject to the same APCs as any article submitted to the journal hosting the Topic. These charges support the editorial process, platform maintenance, and the full open access of published work.

Is fee support available for Research Topic articles?

We recognize that not all authors have access to publication funding. To help reduce financial barriers, we offer APC support to eligible authors who lack sufficient funds. While we can't guarantee fee waivers in all cases, we aim to support as many researchers as possible—especially where the scientific contribution is strong and funding is limited.

Learn more about our fee support policy and how to apply.

What types of articles can be included in Research Topics?