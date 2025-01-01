What are cross-listed Research Topics?

Cross-listed Research Topics are collections of articles that span multiple disciplines, allowing researchers from different fields to contribute to and benefit from a shared pool of knowledge. These topics break down traditional academic silos, encouraging integration and collaboration across diverse scientific areas.

Cross-listed Research Topics provides a range of benefits:

broaden the reach and impact of research articles with new audiences.

encourage collaborative, interdisciplinary approaches to complex problems.

develop new journals and sections from emerging research in new, shared fields.

Why are cross-listed Research Topics important?

Encouraging collaboration

Cross-listed Research Topics offer a platform for editors and authors to collaborate, combining their unique perspectives and expertise. This approach can lead to groundbreaking discoveries and innovative solutions that might not emerge within a single discipline.

Enhancing visibility and impact

Articles included within cross-listed topics are highlighted to readers from additional fields of study, increasing the chances of citations and broader recognition. This visibility can amplify the impact of your research, fostering greater academic and societal influence.

Fostering innovative solutions

Complex global challenges, such as climate change, public health crises, and technological advancements, often require interdisciplinary approaches. Cross-listed Research Topics encourage innovative thinking and comprehensive solutions that address these issues.

Identifying cross-listed topics

You can explore cross-listed topics on our platform by visiting the journal or section you’re interested in and looking through the Research Topics. In addition, if a Research Topic is cross-listed across multiple sections/journals, the authors will be able to choose their preferred section or journal when submitting.

Frequently asked questions

What are the benefits of publishing in cross-listed Research Topics?

Publishing under cross-listed topics can help enhance the visibility and impact of your research by reaching a broader, multidisciplinary audience. It also fosters collaboration and innovation by highlighting the work of researchers from different but related fields.

What are the APCs when publishing in a cross-listed Research Topic?

You can choose the most suitable option out of the list of journals/sections collaborating in this Research Topic, and the APCs of your chosen journal will apply.

Why have I received a request to transfer my manuscript to another journal, when it's within the scope of the Research Topic?

Sometimes, Research Topics have a scope that extends beyond one section or journal, and so your manuscript will be transferred to a more suitable section or journal while remaining in the Research Topic.

Are there any additional submission requirements for cross-listed Research Topics?

The submission process for cross-listed topics is the same as for other Research Topics. However, you may need to highlight the interdisciplinary nature of your research and its relevance to multiple fields in your manuscript.

Can cross-listed Research Topics support my grant applications?

Yes, demonstrating that your research has relevance to multiple disciplines can be advantageous for grant applications, as funding bodies often seek projects with broad and innovative impacts.

What is the peer-review process like for cross-listed topics?

The peer-review process for cross-listed topics involves selecting reviewers from multiple disciplines to ensure the research is evaluated comprehensively. However, the rigor and quality of the peer review will be the same as any other submission.