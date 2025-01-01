What to expect from your publisher

Publishing your research is more than just a milestone; it’s an opportunity to make a real-world impact. A modern publisher should do more than simply publish your work; they should provide you with tools, networks, and services that help your research reach its full potential.

Publishers should help maximize your work's impact

Your research deserves global recognition. A publisher should amplify your work beyond publication through newsroom outreach, social media engagement, and discoverability tools that reach audiences worldwide.

Look for a partner whose published articles receive high visibility, robust citation performance, and attention from media outlets like The New York Times, BBC, and The Guardian.

What to expect:

active promotion of selected articles

strong digital presence and discoverability

proven visibility and citation metrics

In 2024, articles published by Frontiers were viewed and downloaded 950 million times, totaling 3.7 billion views and downloads to date. Read our annual report to learn more about how we help maximize your visibility and impact.

Publishers should help you build real connections

Publishing should open doors to feedback, connections, and community. You’ll want access to a platform that connects you with a broad network of expert reviewers, editors, and fellow researchers.

What to expect:

expert evaluation to strengthen your research

a global network for collaboration and visibility

opportunities to participate in conferences and community-led projects

It's been very exciting to put together several Research Topics that are in dialogue among the academic community. It's great to get these ideas into broader circulation and pull together the scholarship on these topics. Albie F Miles, Associate Professor of Sustainable Community Food Systems (SCFS) at the University of Hawaii

Publishers should provide support that works for you

You should expect reliable guidance throughout your publishing journey, from submission and peer review to post-publication visibility.

What to expect:

Responsive support for publishing questions

Professional, easy-to-use platform to present your work

Educational resources like webinars and tutorials

We had direct contact with the Frontiers team, and support options were very visible. It was good to know that we could rely on real people to help us. Francesca Rossi, Senior Researcher at Italian National Research Council

Publishers should help you track your article's visibility

Understanding the reach and resonance of your work shouldn’t be a matter of guesswork. Publishers should provide dashboards with real-time metrics and reporting to help you track your influence.

What to expect:

Real-time article views, downloads, and citation data

Integration with Altmetric to track online mentions

Tools that show where your work is being read

Publishers should offer peer review that respects your time

You should expect peer review that is transparent, constructive, and efficient, building on your manuscript to make it even better. A strong publisher facilitates expert feedback while helping you publish quickly, without sacrificing quality.

What to expect:

Direct, transparent discussions with reviewers

Review timelines that respect your schedule

Integrity and quality upheld throughout the process

Learn how we’re making an impact in your field.

Tools that work the way you do

Publishing platforms should simplify your publishing experience. Look for technology that tracks your submissions, manages your profile, and helps you stay visible.

What to expect:

Dashboards for manuscript tracking

Academic networking tools to showcase your work

Time-saving tech to streamline the process

Open access that provides real visibility

Open access ensures that your research reaches anyone, anywhere. Expect your publisher to offer broad, open access options that enhance citations, align with funder mandates, and foster knowledge sharing beyond academia.

What to expect:

Gold open access options across disciplines

Helps your work reach to policymakers, industry leaders, and the public

Compliance with major open science policies

Discover the advantages of publishing open-access content.