Article types overview
Why are article types important?
Selecting the right article type helps ensure your work is reviewed efficiently, meets journal expectations, and achieves the visibility it deserves.
This page offers a clear comparison of common article types at Frontiers, including their purpose, formatting, and submission requirements, so you can match your research to the most suitable format.
Eligibility, journals and sections
Some article types (especially in clinical and medical fields) are only available in specific journal sections. You’ll only see eligible options in the article type menu during submission. If in doubt, check the accepted types for your target section in advance.
To familiarize yourself with these requirements, click on your target journal’s About page and select Article types.
All manuscripts must meet the ethical publishing standards set by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE), and Frontiers.
Every submission is screened for plagiarism and evaluated by independent reviewers. Accepted articles receive a DOI, are published in HTML and PDF, and are submitted for indexing in major databases.
Article types and publishing fees
Publishing fees vary depending on the article type and the journal you choose. To check the exact fee for your submission, visit your chosen journal’s homepage, select the About tab, and click Publishing fees.
Eligible for fee support?
If your institution is partnered with us you can benefit from full or partial support for article processing charges (APCs) on manuscripts you submit.
Learn moreDiscover benefits for researchers
If you want to benefit from support to publish open access, recommend our institutional partnerships program to your librarian.
Article type
Abstract (max. length)
Running title (5 words)
Figures and/or tables (combined)
Manuscript (max. length)
Peer review
Article processing charge
Submitted to indexing databases
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
250 words
✓
4
4,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
4
3,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
5
5,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
10
8,000 words
✓
✓
✓
X
X
X
X
✓
X
X
350 words
✓
5
5,000 words
✓
✓
✓
X
✓
2
3,000 words
✓
✓
✓
X
X
0
1,000 words*
✓
X
✓
X
X
1
1,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
250 words
✓
2
3,000 words
✓
✓
✓
X
✓
1
2,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
125 words
✓
5
3,000 words
✓
✓
✓
250 words
✓
2
3,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
350 words
✓
15
12,000 words
✓
✓
✓
Original Research
Definition
Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies, including confirming studies, disconfirming results, hypothesis elimination, reformulation, and/or reports on the non-reproducibility of previously published results.
Purpose and scope
Original articles share new and significant findings in a specific field and describes the research methods used, the results obtained, and the conclusions drawn.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
Clearly state the research question, objectives, or hypotheses.
Include a statement of the research design, participants, sample size, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis.
Provide sufficient detail of the research methods to enable others to reproduce the study.
Include a statement on ethical approval and informed consent.
Follow appropriate reporting guidelines for the research design (e.g., CONSORT for randomized controlled trials).
Results and discussion sections can be divided into subheadings.
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (including the background, research question, objectives, and hypotheses)
Materials and Methods (including research design, participants, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis)
Results (including the study findings, tables, and figures)
Discussion (including the interpretation of findings, implications, limitations, and future research directions)
Systematic Review
Definition
Systematic Review articles present a synthesis of previous research, using clearly defined methods to identify, categorize, analyze, and report aggregated evidence on a specific topic.
Purpose and scope
Systematic Review articles provide a comprehensive and rigorous synthesis of all available evidence relevant to a specific research question (or topic) to answer that question or inform decision-making in a particular field.
Types
Meta-synthesis: brings together qualitative data from multiple primary studies.
Meta-analysis: uses statistical methods to combine quantitative data from multiple primary studies.
Mapping review: aims to map the existing literature on a topic or research question without combining the evidence.
Scoping review: aims to identify the breadth and depth of literature on a topic or research question without combining the evidence.
Systematic review: follows a systematic and transparent methodology to identify, appraise, and synthesize evidence from multiple primary studies.
Systematic review with meta-analysis: combining qualitative and quantitative data synthesis methods, using statistical techniques to summarize and combine the quantitative findings from multiple primary studies.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
Clearly define the research question in terms of population, interventions, comparators, outcomes, and study designs (e.g. using the PICOS process).
State which reporting guidelines were used in the study.
For design and reporting, conform to the reporting guidelines (e.g., PRISMA, Cochrane, Campbell), and include the PRISMA flow diagram.
Include funding information (please state if there is no specific funding).
Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Methods (including study design, participants, interventions, comparators, systematic review protocol, search strategy, data sources, study sections and data extraction, data analysis)
Results (including a flow diagram of the studies retrieved for the review; study selection, and characteristics; synthesized findings; assessment of the risk of bias)
Discussion (including a summary of main findings, limitations, and conclusions).
Exclusions
Systematic Review articles should not include unpublished material, such as unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications.
Review
Definition
A Review article examines previously published research on a specific topic, providing an overview of the current state of knowledge. It does not present new experimental results.
Purpose and scope
A Review article's purpose is to survey and synthesize the existing research literature on a specific topic. This includes critically analyzing the quality and relevance of the gathered information and identifying any gaps or limitations in the existing knowledge. Additionally, a Review article may highlight areas for further research, highlight emerging trends, or propose new perspectives or interpretations based on the reviewed literature.
Types and subsections
History of the topic
Major developments and discoveries
Controversies and debates
Fundamental concepts and issues
Current research gaps
Potential developments and future directions
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
Conduct a thorough search of reputable sources for a comprehensive collection of literature.
Ensure the literature review includes recent publications.
Critically assess each study's strengths, weaknesses, and limitations and identify conflicting results.
Provide a balanced and objective analysis, highlighting key findings and implications.
Write clearly and concisely with logical transitions.
Identify the unique contribution of your article, such as a new perspective or research gaps.
Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Methods
Subsections relevant to the subject
Discussion
Exclusions
Review articles should not include unpublished material, such as unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications.
Case Report
Definition
Case Reports are reports on human and animal patient cases with a particular clinical course, unexpected diagnosis, or treatment outcomes relevant to clinical practice and medical teaching.
Purpose and Scope
Case Reports provide clinicians with information on rare or unusual cases, clinical courses, or outcomes that may help inform clinical practice. The scope involves a detailed account of a patient's clinical presentation, diagnostic process, treatment strategies, and outcomes. It may include relevant medical history, physical examination findings, laboratory or imaging results, interventions, and follow-up information.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 3,000 words
References: 10 maximum
Display items: 4 maximum (figures, tables, or videos)
Publication fee type: B-type article
Guidelines
Authors are required to obtain written informed consent from the patients (or their legal representatives) for the publication.
Only Case Reports that are original and significantly advance the field will be considered.
All reports should carry the title “Case Report: ‘area of focus’”.
More information on CARE guidelines.
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (what is unique about the case, referencing medical literature)
Case description: including de-identified patient information, relevant physical examination and other clinical findings, relevant past interventions and their outcomes
A figure or table showcasing a timeline with relevant data from the episode of care
Diagnostic assessment, details on the therapeutic intervention, follow-up and outcomes, as specified in the CARE guidelines
Discussion: strengths and limitations of the approach to the case, discussion of the relevant medical literature (similar and contrasting cases), take-away lessons from the case
Patient perspective
Mini Review
Definition
Mini Review articles cover focused aspects of a current area of investigation and its recent developments. They offer a succinct and clear summary of the topic, providing updates on new developments and/or emerging concepts.
Purpose and scope
Mini Reviews provide a concise overview of a particular topic or research area. The scope is to discuss recent developments and highlight current research gaps, controversies, and potential future developments. Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 3,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 250 words
Figures/Tables: 2 maximum
Publication fee type: B-type article
Guidelines
Clearly state the topic and purpose of the Mini Review.
Provide a brief introduction to the topic, including any relevant background information.
Include subsections that are relevant to the subject and provide a concise summary of recent developments in the field.
Discuss different schools of thought, controversies, current research gaps, and potential future developments.
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (including a brief background of the topic and purpose of the Mini Review)
Background (including a concise summary of recent developments in the field)
Discussion (including different schools of thought, controversies, current research gaps, and potential future developments)
Exclusions
Unpublished material (unpublished/original data, manuscripts still in peer review, or personal communications).
Clinical Trials
Definition
Clinical Trial articles present the results of interventional studies related to health.
Purpose and scope
Clinical Trial articles report on the safety and efficacy of health-related interventions, including pilot studies, surrogate endpoint studies, and proof-of-concept studies. The scope of a Clinical Trial article typically revolves around reporting the design, methodology, implementation, results, and analysis of a clinical trial study.
Types
Pilot studies: Small-scale trials to assess feasibility.
Safety and efficacy trials: Assess the safety and effectiveness of an intervention.
Surrogate endpoint studies: Evaluate the correlation between surrogate and clinical outcome.
Proof-of-concept studies: Assess preliminary efficacy to inform further development.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
Include the Clinical Trial registry number in the abstract.
Include a flow diagram when applicable, for example, a CONSORT flow diagram.
All clinical Trials must be registered in a public trials registry to be considered for publication, and authors should be compliant with the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT).
Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Exclusions
Clinical Trial articles not registered in a public trials registry and those not complying with the CONSORT guidelines will not be considered for publication.
Methods
Definition
Method articles describe a novel experimental, computational method or procedure that has been thoroughly tested. This includes introducing new study methods, modifying existing methods significantly, or applying existing methods innovatively to address new models or scientific questions.
Purpose and scope
Method articles serve as a guide for other researchers to understand and replicate a study's methodology accurately. Its scope describes the specific techniques, procedures, and tools employed to gather data, analyze information, and reach conclusions.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
Ensure that results are replicable.
Clearly state the aim and objective of the method, including any potential applications.
Provide a detailed description of the materials and equipment required for the method, as well as any formulations or solutions.
Include step-by-step procedures, the timing of each step or series of steps, and any pause points.
Detail any examples of the application and effectiveness of the method, as well as precision, accuracy, and limits of detection or quantification where applicable.
Describe and illustrate the anticipated results with figures where possible, as well as any advantages, limitations, pitfalls, and troubleshooting measures to counteract them.
Reference or describe any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the method.
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (outlining the protocol and its applications)
Materials and Equipment (including a list of reagents/ materials and/or equipment required; formulation of any solutions where applicable)
Methods (including objectives and validation of the method; step-by-step procedures; timing of each step or related series of steps; pause points; example(s) of application and effectiveness; details of precision/accuracy and limits of detection or quantification, where applicable)
(Anticipated) Results (describing and illustrating with figures, where possible, the expected outcome of the protocol; advantages, limitations, pitfalls and artifacts and any troubleshooting measures to counteract them)
Discussion
Perspective
Definition
Perspective articles present a viewpoint on a specific area of investigation. They are designed to clearly present the authors’ perspectives on a particular topic, aiming to advance understanding and provide insights for future research.
Purpose and scope
Perspective articles explore a viewpoint and its broader implications and offers thought-provoking insights. It may involve synthesizing and critically evaluating existing research, theories, and concepts. Additionally, perspective articles can propose new frameworks, suggest future directions for research, or stimulate discussions and debates within the academic community.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 3,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 250 words
Figures/Tables: 2 maximum
Publication fee type: B-type article
Guidelines
Present the authors’ perspective on a particular area of investigation
Discuss current advances and future directions in the field
Provide an accurate presentation and citations of other authors’ work
May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (including the background and context of the article)
Subsections relevant for the subject (presenting the authors’ perspective on the topic)
Discussion (offering insights and perspectives on current advances and future directions)
Data Report
Definition
Data Report articles describe research datasets from a publicly available repository. The purpose is to provide a comprehensive description of the dataset and make it available for reuse by other researchers.
Purpose and scope
A Data Report aims to provide detailed information about the dataset, including its sources, collection methods, variables, and any relevant characteristics or limitations. The scope includes providing a comprehensive overview of the dataset, ensuring that it is properly documented and accessible for other researchers to use.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 3,000 words
Figures/Tables: 2 maximum
Publication fee type: C-type article
Guidelines
Describe the dataset and how it was collected.
Provide information on how the data can be interpreted and reused.
Include some analysis of the data, but do not report the results of any single study or group of studies.
Include the name of the dataset, the database/repository where it has been submitted, and the link for confidential peer review (which should be updated with the public link before publication).
Updates to the dataset(s) should be deposited as independent versions in a repository, and relevant information may be published as an Addendum/Commentary linked to the initial data report.
Structure
Introduction
Methods used to collect the data, including data collection period, filters applied, and information on how readers may interpret the dataset and reuse the data
Analysis of the data
Relevant subsections, but cannot include Results or Discussion
Brief Research Report
Definition
Brief Research Reports present original research and/or preliminary findings more concisely with fewer details than original research articles. They can also be used to report negative results or the non-reproducibility of previously published results.
Purpose and scope
A Brief Research Report aims to communicate the key findings, methods, and implications in a compact format. It is often used to share preliminary or concise research findings, highlight innovative methodologies, or present results that may have practical implications.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 4,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 250 words
Figures/Tables: 4 maximum
Publication fee type: B-type article
Guidelines
Clearly state the research question, objectives, or hypotheses.
Include a statement of the research design, participants, sample size, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis.
Provide sufficient detail of the research methods to enable others to reproduce the study.
Include a statement on ethical approval and informed consent.
Follow appropriate reporting guidelines for the research design (e.g., CONSORT for randomized controlled trials).
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (including the background, research question, objectives, or hypotheses)
Method (including research design, participants, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis)
Results (including the study findings, tables, and figures)
Discussion (including the interpretation of findings, implications, limitations, and future research directions)
Policy and Practice Review
Definition
Policy and Practice Reviews provide comprehensive coverage and an overview of current and relevant policies, regulations, and guidelines topics. These articles examine policies and/or guidelines more elaborately than policy briefs.
Purpose and scope
The purpose of Policy and Practice Reviews is to provide an in-depth assessment of policies, regulations, and guidelines. They aim to analyze assorted options, implications, and potential impacts. These reviews discuss actionable recommendations and controversies and offer insights into the topic.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Sections on the assessment of policy/guidelines options and implications
Actionable Recommendations
Discussion
Exclusions
Review articles should not include unpublished material, such as unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications.
Hypothesis and Theory
Definition
Hypothesis and Theory articles contribute to scientific discourse by stimulating further research, generating discussions, and promoting the formulation of new theories. They serve as a platform for researchers to share innovative ideas and contribute to the development of knowledge within their fields.
Purpose and scope
Hypothesis and Theory articles aim to introduce a new idea that can be tested in the framework of current knowledge. The scope is to provide a clear and accurate interpretation of the available data and findings and to present an argument that supports the proposed hypothesis or theory.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
Clearly state the new hypothesis or theory.
Provide a detailed argument supporting the proposed hypothesis or theory.
Include an accurate presentation of previously posed hypotheses or theories.
Ensure that the proposed hypothesis or theory is testable within the framework of current knowledge.
Include original data as well as personal insights and opinions (if relevant).
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (including the background and the proposed hypothesis or theory)
Subsections relevant to the subject (including a detailed argument supporting the proposed hypothesis or theory and an accurate presentation of previously posed hypotheses or theories)
Discussion (including the implications, limitations, and potential future directions of the proposed hypothesis or theory)
Conceptual Analysis
Definition
Conceptual Analysis articles explore the core concepts and topics that shape a field. They carefully examine the constituent elements of each concept and their relationships.
Purpose and scope
A Conceptual Analysis article aims to evaluate and analyze the fundamental concepts and issues that define a particular field of study, providing a better understanding of frameworks, theories, or ideas underpinning the subject area. The scope includes distinguishing, analyzing, and representing aspects associated with the concept.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 8,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 10 maximum
Publication fee type: B-type article
Guidelines
Any inclusion of verbatim text must be contained in quotation marks and reference the source.
Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Subsections relevant to the subject
Discussion
Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy
Definition
A Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy (CIP) article presents innovative approaches to teaching and learning, including curricula, courses, teaching methodologies, pedagogical frameworks, and evaluation techniques.
Purpose and scope
The aim is to enhance student learning outcomes and provide valuable insights for educators, researchers, and policymakers in education. The scope includes studying and analyzing educational practices related to curriculum development, instructional strategies, and pedagogical approaches. It explores curriculum design, instructional methods, teaching theories, assessment techniques, technology integration, and teacher professional development.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed,
Maximum word count: 5,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 5 maximum
Publication fee type: B-type article
Guidelines
Authors should describe the educational activity innovation, including its pedagogical framework, learning objectives, and assessment methods.
The article should be presented in sufficient detail to enable readers to replicate key elements for their context.
Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Background and rationale for the educational activity innovation
Pedagogical framework(s), pedagogical principles, competencies/standards underlying the educational activity
Learning environment (setting, students, faculty); learning objectives; pedagogical format
Results to date/assessment (processes and tools; data planned or already gathered)
Discussion on the practical implications, objectives, and lessons learned
Acknowledgment of any conceptual, methodological, environmental, or material constraints.
Policy Brief
Definition
Policy Briefs are concise reports offering an evidence-based evaluation of policy-related issues, policy options, and actionable recommendations.
Purpose and scope
The purpose of Policy Briefs is to provide decision-makers with a practical tool to support their policy-making process. The scope of Policy Briefs is limited to policy-related issues that can be addressed with evidence-based analysis and recommendations.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 3,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 125 words
Figures/Tables: 5 maximum
Publication fee type: B-type article
Guidelines
Policy Brief articles should be written clearly and concisely, using simple language. Jargon should be avoided whenever possible.
Policy Brief articles must be organized clearly, logically, and easily understandable.
The main sections of the article should be clearly labeled and presented in a consistent format.
Structure
Abstract (up to 125 words in a bullet point format)
Introduction
Sections on Policy Options and Implications
Actionable Recommendations
Conclusions
General Commentary
Definition
General Commentary articles provide critical comments on a previous publication at Frontiers.
Purpose and scope
A General Commentary article contributes to the academic discourse by offering a well-informed and thoughtful assessment of the topic. It may highlight gaps or limitations in previous research, propose alternative viewpoints, or provide a nuanced understanding of complex issues.
General Commentary articles are often published in academic journals and serve to advance knowledge and stimulate further discussion within a particular field of study. The scope is to offer insights and perspectives on the strengths and weaknesses of the original publication and provide suggestions for further research.
Types
Invited Commentaries
Non-invited Commentaries.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 1,000 words
Figures/Tables: 1 maximum
Publication fee type: C-type article
Guidelines
The title should follow this format: “Commentary: Title of the original article.”
Present a critical evaluation of the published article.
Provide accurate references and citations.
Offer suggestions for future research.
Structure
Introduction: provide background and context of the original article
Subsections relevant to the subject: present the critical evaluation of the published article
Discussion: offer insights and perspectives on the strengths and weaknesses of the original publication and provide suggestions for further research.
Exclusions
General Commentary articles should not contain unpublished or original data.
Opinion
Definition
Opinion articles give authors a platform to contribute their interpretation of recent findings in any research area, the value of the methods used, and the weaknesses and strengths of scientific hypotheses. They can help shape the direction of research, challenge prevailing theories, and stimulate further exploration and analysis of a topic.
Purpose and scope
An Opinion article presents the author's views, perspectives, and arguments on a topic of interest within a specific field of study. While subjective, they are typically expected to be well-informed and supported by relevant literature, theories, or empirical evidence. Authors may use their expertise, experience, and critical thinking skills to present a persuasive argument or position.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 2,000 words
Figures/Tables: 1 maximum
Publication fee type: C-type article
Guidelines
Opinion articles can cover a wide range of topics and areas of investigation.
Opinion articles should be supported by evidence and fully referenced.
Structure
Introduction
Subsections
Discussion
Exclusions
Unpublished or original data.
Emotionally charged argumentation.
Corrections
Definition
Erratum, corrigendum, and addendum articles are submitted to Frontiers by authors who have noticed errors in their previously published articles that affect the scholarly record or the paper's integrity. They also provide essential information or clarification on previous research.
Purpose and scope
The scope of an Erratum, Corrigendum, and Addendum article is limited to addressing errors or providing additional information related to previously published articles. They serve as tools to maintain the integrity of scientific literature and to ensure that readers have access to accurate and complete information.
Types
Erratum: An erratum article is published to rectify significant errors or mistakes in a previously published article. It provides corrections for errors that could affect the article's integrity or interpretation. The purpose is to ensure accuracy and maintain the scholarly record by acknowledging and addressing errors made in the original publication. This is handled by the handling editor of the original article.
Addendum: An Addendum article is published to provide additional information or updates to a previously published article. It can include supplementary data, follow-up findings, or additional discussions not included in the original publication. The purpose is to ensure that readers have access to the most up-to-date and relevant information related to the original article. This is handled by the handling editor of the original article.
Corrigendum: Similar to an erratum, a corrigendum article is published to rectify errors in a previously published article. However, corrigenda typically correct minor errors, such as typographical errors, grammatical mistakes, or minor omissions. The purpose is to maintain the accuracy and credibility of the published work by addressing and correcting these minor errors. As these changes are usually non-scientific, they are handled internally by Frontiers.
Guidelines
Corrections should be submitted online to the Frontiers editorial office.
Requests for changes beyond the scope of this article type may not be accepted for publication.
Corrigendum/Addendum articles must detail the reason(s) for the error(s) and include only the elements (e.g., sections, sentences, figures) of the manuscript being revised or corrected.
All authors of the original paper must agree to the request for changes.
The contribution to the field statement should be used to state the reason for the Correction clearly.
Depending on the nature and extent of the correction required, corrections may require peer review.
Structure
Title
Authors
Affiliations
Correction or supplementary details
Contribution to the field statement.
Community Case Study
Definition
A Community Case Study documents local experiences in delivering a service to meet an identified need within a specific community or population. It reflects upon a program or practice aimed at improving the health and functioning of a targeted population.
Purpose and scope
The purpose of a Community Case Study is to describe a novel public health intervention at the behavioral, organizational, community, environmental, and/or policy level, to share practical implications and lessons learned for future applications, and to acknowledge any conceptual or methodological constraints.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 5,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 5 maximum
Publication fee type: B-type article
Structure
Abstract
Introduction: Description of the nature of the problem being addressed and rationale for the proposed innovation
Context (setting and population) in which the innovation occurs
Detail to understand key programmatic elements
Discussion section that shares practical implications, and lessons learned for future applications
Acknowledgment of any conceptual or methodological constraints.
Registered Reports
Definition
Registered Reports are peer-reviewed articles presenting empirical qualitative or quantitative research, outlining a proposed methodology and analysis pre-registered before data collection.
Purpose and scope
The purpose of Registered Reports is to promote scientific rigor, transparency, and reproducibility in research. These reports can include novel studies, replication studies, meta-analyses, and analyses of existing datasets.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 3,000 words (stage 1), 12,000 (stage 2)
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 2 (stage 1), 15 (stage 2) maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
If results include unregistered analysis, these should be indicated separately as 'Exploratory Analysis').
Data should be made available to reviewers at stage 2 of peer review and permanently and publicly available with a DOI using OSF, Zenodo, institutional repository, or similar after full publication.
Authors have 1 month to archive their protocol in OSF registries after endorsement.
After the In-Principal Acceptance, authors have 1 year to collect data and submit a complete manuscript for Stage 2 of peer review.
If authors wish to withdraw their registered report after the In-Principal Acceptance, Frontiers will publish a Withdrawn Registration.
Structure
Stage 1
Abstract
Introduction
Methods
Preliminary results from any pilot experiments (if applicable)
Stage 2
Peer-reviewed sections from Stage 1 (Abstract, Introduction, Methods)
Results
Discussion
Classification
Definition
Classification articles provide a brief commentary and a set of classifications that have previously undergone scientific scrutiny by expert groups of investigators to bring definition and order to nomenclature.
Purpose and scope
Classification articles aim to provide a comprehensive and organized approach to naming and categorizing various concepts, phenomena, or organisms. As new information becomes available, these articles will be updated and republished.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 2,000 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Structure
Abstract
Introduction (brief commentary)
Set of Classifications
Discussion
Research Snapshot
Definition
Research Snapshots present a single piece of original research in the form of a figure. The accompanying text should briefly explain the figure, putting it into context within the research field.
Purpose and scope
The purpose of a Research Snapshot is to communicate a significant finding or result from an original research study concisely and visually compellingly. The scope of the snapshot is narrow, focusing on a single figure or set of related figures. They may also report on disconfirming or non-reproducible results.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 300 words for the accompanying text
Figures/Tables: 1 figure per Snapshot
Publication fee type: D-type article
Structure
Title of the Snapshot
Accompanying Text
Figure
Exclusions
Extensive methodological detail (this can be provided in the supplementary material)
Technology and Code
Definition
A Technology and Code article presents innovative technology, code, and/or software or a new application of existing technology or software. This article type aims to explore new avenues for theoretical and experimental investigation, data analysis, or reduction within the field of study.
Purpose and scope
Technology and Code articles are intended to facilitate the sharing of innovative software solutions, code, and design, and to encourage the open exploration of novel data analysis and reduction approaches. These articles can also present studies that implement existing algorithms under novel settings.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000 words
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type: A-type article
Guidelines
Present in a well-documented, human-readable format.
Articles should be held in a repository with an associated DOI/URI for retrieval.
To better support code documentation, authors can upload a metadata file in various formats (e.g., JSON-LD, Microdata, RDFa) that incorporates all relevant information. Authors can refer to the schema.org vocabulary and the Software application/software source code and dataset-related specifications.
Authors must include the following information: project link (e.g., SourceForge, GitHub), operating system (e.g., Windows, Linux, platform-independent), programming language (e.g., Python), and any restrictions for non-academic use (e.g., license needed).
Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Method (including any code description)
Results (including examples of use and limitations)
Discussion (including scalability and limitations)
Exclusions
Unpublished or original data.
Study Protocol
Definition
Study Protocol articles detail the design of prospective research to promote transparency and disseminate ongoing studies.
Purpose and scope
Study protocol articles provide a platform for researchers to document the design of their prospective research and share it with the scientific community. This helps promote transparency in research and encourages collaboration and feedback.
Types
Articles can cover any area of research and can include clinical studies, observational studies, randomized controlled trials, and others. Guidelines For clinical studies, registration in a public clinical trial registry is mandatory prior to submission, and authors are strongly encouraged to follow the SPIRIT guidelines and checklist.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Maximum word count: 12,000
Maximum abstract length: 350 words
Figures/Tables: 15 maximum
Publication fee type required (A-type article)
Structure
Abstract (including clinical trial registry number for clinical studies)
Introduction
Methods and Analysis (including design, subject selection/treatment, interventional methods, and data analysis)
Discussion
Ethics and Dissemination
Exclusions
Study Protocols are not considered if they report any research data from the study or if other articles relating to the study are already published (or in review, pilot, or feasibility study).
Editorial
Definition
Editorials are written exclusively by the host editor(s) of a Frontiers Research Topic to provide context and highlight the objectives of the Research Topic and its contributing articles. They should not merely list the articles included in the Research Topic.
Purpose and scope
An editorial's purpose is to convey the Research Topic's objectives and aims to the reader and place it in a broader context. It is the final article for a Research Topic and will be submitted once all expected articles have completed the peer review process.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed
Word count of 1,000 for Topics with 5-10 articles (increased for each additional article up to a maximum of 5,000 words for 50+ articles).
1 Figure maximum
No Publication fee type
Guidelines
Submissions are required to have the title "Editorial: Title of Research Topic."
References are encouraged.
Structure
Introduction
Overview of the Research Topic
Discussion of the contributing articles
Conclusion
Exclusions
Unpublished or original data
Core Concept
Definition
Core Concept articles are exclusively written for Frontiers for Young Minds. They explain fundamental ideas from a given field and synthesize them in a language that can be understood by kids and teens (ages 8-15).
Purpose and scope
Core Concept articles aim to explain fundamental concepts in a field accessible to younger audiences. They should be concise and focused on a specific topic, making it easy for readers to understand the subject.
Requirements
Maximum word count: 1,500 words
Figures/Tables: 3 maximum
References: 5 maximum
Publication fee type: D-type article
Guidelines
Each article should have a clear scope and not attempt to address an entire discipline.
The article should be primarily self-contained, explaining major terms within the text.
identifying areas where other researchers could be interested to learn more.
Please indicate the number of words and the number of figures included in your manuscript on the first page.
Please include both the biography and the photo of each author at the end of the manuscript (100 words).
For the specific formatting options for sections, please see the Frontiers for Young Minds Author Guidelines.
Structure
Introduction
Main section (covering the core concept)
Conclusion
Glossary (mandatory)
New Discovery
Definition
New Discovery articles are exclusively for Frontiers for Young Minds. They are written to explain a recent finding, technology, or discovery in a language that can be easily understood by kids and teens between the ages of 8 and 15. These articles should focus on recent developments and provide enough context for understanding the discovery.
Purpose and scope
The purpose of New Discovery articles is to educate young readers about scientific discoveries that are relevant and interesting to them. These articles should be based on academic articles that have already been published or accepted for publication in a scholarly journal and should be written by researchers involved in the original publication.
Requirements
Peer-reviewed academic articles as a basis
Maximum word count: 1,500
Figures: 3 maximum
References: 5 maximum
Publication fee type: D-type article
Structure
Introduction
Background and context
Description of the recent development
Importance of the discovery
Conclusion