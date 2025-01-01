Article types overview

Why are article types important?

Selecting the right article type helps ensure your work is reviewed efficiently, meets journal expectations, and achieves the visibility it deserves.

This page offers a clear comparison of common article types at Frontiers, including their purpose, formatting, and submission requirements, so you can match your research to the most suitable format.

Eligibility, journals and sections

Some article types (especially in clinical and medical fields) are only available in specific journal sections. You’ll only see eligible options in the article type menu during submission. If in doubt, check the accepted types for your target section in advance.

To familiarize yourself with these requirements, click on your target journal’s About page and select Article types.

All manuscripts must meet the ethical publishing standards set by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE), and Frontiers.

Every submission is screened for plagiarism and evaluated by independent reviewers. Accepted articles receive a DOI, are published in HTML and PDF, and are submitted for indexing in major databases.

Article types and publishing fees

Publishing fees vary depending on the article type and the journal you choose. To check the exact fee for your submission, visit your chosen journal’s homepage, select the About tab, and click Publishing fees.

Original Research

Definition

Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies, including confirming studies, disconfirming results, hypothesis elimination, reformulation, and/or reports on the non-reproducibility of previously published results.

Purpose and scope

Original articles share new and significant findings in a specific field and describes the research methods used, the results obtained, and the conclusions drawn.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

Clearly state the research question, objectives, or hypotheses.

Include a statement of the research design, participants, sample size, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis.

Provide sufficient detail of the research methods to enable others to reproduce the study.

Include a statement on ethical approval and informed consent.

Follow appropriate reporting guidelines for the research design (e.g., CONSORT for randomized controlled trials).

Results and discussion sections can be divided into subheadings.

Structure

Abstract Introduction (including the background, research question, objectives, and hypotheses) Materials and Methods (including research design, participants, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis) Results (including the study findings, tables, and figures) Discussion (including the interpretation of findings, implications, limitations, and future research directions)

Systematic Review

Definition

Systematic Review articles present a synthesis of previous research, using clearly defined methods to identify, categorize, analyze, and report aggregated evidence on a specific topic.

Purpose and scope

Systematic Review articles provide a comprehensive and rigorous synthesis of all available evidence relevant to a specific research question (or topic) to answer that question or inform decision-making in a particular field.

Types

Meta-synthesis: brings together qualitative data from multiple primary studies.

Meta-analysis: uses statistical methods to combine quantitative data from multiple primary studies.

Mapping review: aims to map the existing literature on a topic or research question without combining the evidence.

Scoping review: aims to identify the breadth and depth of literature on a topic or research question without combining the evidence.

Systematic review: follows a systematic and transparent methodology to identify, appraise, and synthesize evidence from multiple primary studies.

Systematic review with meta-analysis: combining qualitative and quantitative data synthesis methods, using statistical techniques to summarize and combine the quantitative findings from multiple primary studies.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

Clearly define the research question in terms of population, interventions, comparators, outcomes, and study designs (e.g. using the PICOS process).

State which reporting guidelines were used in the study.

For design and reporting, conform to the reporting guidelines (e.g., PRISMA, Cochrane, Campbell), and include the PRISMA flow diagram.

Include funding information (please state if there is no specific funding).

Structure

Abstract Introduction Methods (including study design, participants, interventions, comparators, systematic review protocol, search strategy, data sources, study sections and data extraction, data analysis) Results (including a flow diagram of the studies retrieved for the review; study selection, and characteristics; synthesized findings; assessment of the risk of bias) Discussion (including a summary of main findings, limitations, and conclusions).

Exclusions

Systematic Review articles should not include unpublished material, such as unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications.

Review

Definition

A Review article examines previously published research on a specific topic, providing an overview of the current state of knowledge. It does not present new experimental results.

Purpose and scope

A Review article's purpose is to survey and synthesize the existing research literature on a specific topic. This includes critically analyzing the quality and relevance of the gathered information and identifying any gaps or limitations in the existing knowledge. Additionally, a Review article may highlight areas for further research, highlight emerging trends, or propose new perspectives or interpretations based on the reviewed literature.

Types and subsections

History of the topic

Major developments and discoveries

Controversies and debates

Fundamental concepts and issues

Current research gaps

Potential developments and future directions

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

Conduct a thorough search of reputable sources for a comprehensive collection of literature.

Ensure the literature review includes recent publications.

Critically assess each study's strengths, weaknesses, and limitations and identify conflicting results.

Provide a balanced and objective analysis, highlighting key findings and implications.

Write clearly and concisely with logical transitions.

Identify the unique contribution of your article, such as a new perspective or research gaps.

Structure

Abstract Introduction Methods Subsections relevant to the subject Discussion

Exclusions

Review articles should not include unpublished material, such as unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications.

Case Report

Definition

Case Reports are reports on human and animal patient cases with a particular clinical course, unexpected diagnosis, or treatment outcomes relevant to clinical practice and medical teaching.

Purpose and Scope

Case Reports provide clinicians with information on rare or unusual cases, clinical courses, or outcomes that may help inform clinical practice. The scope involves a detailed account of a patient's clinical presentation, diagnostic process, treatment strategies, and outcomes. It may include relevant medical history, physical examination findings, laboratory or imaging results, interventions, and follow-up information.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 3,000 words

References: 10 maximum

Display items: 4 maximum (figures, tables, or videos)

Publication fee type: B-type article

Guidelines

Authors are required to obtain written informed consent from the patients (or their legal representatives) for the publication.

Only Case Reports that are original and significantly advance the field will be considered.

All reports should carry the title “Case Report: ‘area of focus’”.

More information on CARE guidelines .

Structure

Abstract Introduction (what is unique about the case, referencing medical literature) Case description: including de-identified patient information, relevant physical examination and other clinical findings, relevant past interventions and their outcomes A figure or table showcasing a timeline with relevant data from the episode of care Diagnostic assessment, details on the therapeutic intervention, follow-up and outcomes, as specified in the CARE guidelines Discussion: strengths and limitations of the approach to the case, discussion of the relevant medical literature (similar and contrasting cases), take-away lessons from the case Patient perspective

Mini Review

Definition

Mini Review articles cover focused aspects of a current area of investigation and its recent developments. They offer a succinct and clear summary of the topic, providing updates on new developments and/or emerging concepts.

Purpose and scope

Mini Reviews provide a concise overview of a particular topic or research area. The scope is to discuss recent developments and highlight current research gaps, controversies, and potential future developments. Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 3,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 250 words

Figures/Tables: 2 maximum

Publication fee type: B-type article

Guidelines

Clearly state the topic and purpose of the Mini Review.

Provide a brief introduction to the topic, including any relevant background information.

Include subsections that are relevant to the subject and provide a concise summary of recent developments in the field.

Discuss different schools of thought, controversies, current research gaps, and potential future developments.

Structure

Abstract Introduction (including a brief background of the topic and purpose of the Mini Review) Background (including a concise summary of recent developments in the field) Discussion (including different schools of thought, controversies, current research gaps, and potential future developments)

Exclusions

Unpublished material (unpublished/original data, manuscripts still in peer review, or personal communications).

Clinical Trials

Definition

Clinical Trial articles present the results of interventional studies related to health.

Purpose and scope

Clinical Trial articles report on the safety and efficacy of health-related interventions, including pilot studies, surrogate endpoint studies, and proof-of-concept studies. The scope of a Clinical Trial article typically revolves around reporting the design, methodology, implementation, results, and analysis of a clinical trial study.

Types

Pilot studies: Small-scale trials to assess feasibility.

Safety and efficacy trials: Assess the safety and effectiveness of an intervention.

Surrogate endpoint studies: Evaluate the correlation between surrogate and clinical outcome.

Proof-of-concept studies: Assess preliminary efficacy to inform further development.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

Include the Clinical Trial registry number in the abstract.

Include a flow diagram when applicable, for example, a CONSORT flow diagram.

All clinical Trials must be registered in a public trials registry to be considered for publication, and authors should be compliant with the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT).

Structure

Abstract Introduction Materials and Methods Results Discussion

Exclusions

Clinical Trial articles not registered in a public trials registry and those not complying with the CONSORT guidelines will not be considered for publication.

Methods

Definition

Method articles describe a novel experimental, computational method or procedure that has been thoroughly tested. This includes introducing new study methods, modifying existing methods significantly, or applying existing methods innovatively to address new models or scientific questions.

Purpose and scope

Method articles serve as a guide for other researchers to understand and replicate a study's methodology accurately. Its scope describes the specific techniques, procedures, and tools employed to gather data, analyze information, and reach conclusions.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

Ensure that results are replicable.

Clearly state the aim and objective of the method, including any potential applications.

Provide a detailed description of the materials and equipment required for the method, as well as any formulations or solutions.

Include step-by-step procedures, the timing of each step or series of steps, and any pause points.

Detail any examples of the application and effectiveness of the method, as well as precision, accuracy, and limits of detection or quantification where applicable.

Describe and illustrate the anticipated results with figures where possible, as well as any advantages, limitations, pitfalls, and troubleshooting measures to counteract them.

Reference or describe any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the method.

Structure

Abstract Introduction (outlining the protocol and its applications) Materials and Equipment (including a list of reagents/ materials and/or equipment required; formulation of any solutions where applicable) Methods (including objectives and validation of the method; step-by-step procedures; timing of each step or related series of steps; pause points; example(s) of application and effectiveness; details of precision/accuracy and limits of detection or quantification, where applicable) (Anticipated) Results (describing and illustrating with figures, where possible, the expected outcome of the protocol; advantages, limitations, pitfalls and artifacts and any troubleshooting measures to counteract them) Discussion

Perspective

Definition

Perspective articles present a viewpoint on a specific area of investigation. They are designed to clearly present the authors’ perspectives on a particular topic, aiming to advance understanding and provide insights for future research.

Purpose and scope

Perspective articles explore a viewpoint and its broader implications and offers thought-provoking insights. It may involve synthesizing and critically evaluating existing research, theories, and concepts. Additionally, perspective articles can propose new frameworks, suggest future directions for research, or stimulate discussions and debates within the academic community.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 3,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 250 words

Figures/Tables: 2 maximum

Publication fee type: B-type article

Guidelines

Present the authors’ perspective on a particular area of investigation

Discuss current advances and future directions in the field

Provide an accurate presentation and citations of other authors’ work

May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions

Structure

Abstract Introduction (including the background and context of the article) Subsections relevant for the subject (presenting the authors’ perspective on the topic) Discussion (offering insights and perspectives on current advances and future directions)

Data Report

Definition

Data Report articles describe research datasets from a publicly available repository. The purpose is to provide a comprehensive description of the dataset and make it available for reuse by other researchers.

Purpose and scope

A Data Report aims to provide detailed information about the dataset, including its sources, collection methods, variables, and any relevant characteristics or limitations. The scope includes providing a comprehensive overview of the dataset, ensuring that it is properly documented and accessible for other researchers to use.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 3,000 words

Figures/Tables: 2 maximum

Publication fee type: C-type article

Guidelines

Describe the dataset and how it was collected.

Provide information on how the data can be interpreted and reused.

Include some analysis of the data, but do not report the results of any single study or group of studies.

Include the name of the dataset, the database/repository where it has been submitted, and the link for confidential peer review (which should be updated with the public link before publication).

Updates to the dataset(s) should be deposited as independent versions in a repository, and relevant information may be published as an Addendum/Commentary linked to the initial data report.

Structure

Introduction Methods used to collect the data, including data collection period, filters applied, and information on how readers may interpret the dataset and reuse the data Analysis of the data Relevant subsections, but cannot include Results or Discussion

Brief Research Report

Definition

Brief Research Reports present original research and/or preliminary findings more concisely with fewer details than original research articles. They can also be used to report negative results or the non-reproducibility of previously published results.

Purpose and scope

A Brief Research Report aims to communicate the key findings, methods, and implications in a compact format. It is often used to share preliminary or concise research findings, highlight innovative methodologies, or present results that may have practical implications.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 4,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 250 words

Figures/Tables: 4 maximum

Publication fee type: B-type article

Guidelines

Clearly state the research question, objectives, or hypotheses.

Include a statement of the research design, participants, sample size, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis.

Provide sufficient detail of the research methods to enable others to reproduce the study.

Include a statement on ethical approval and informed consent.

Follow appropriate reporting guidelines for the research design (e.g., CONSORT for randomized controlled trials).

Structure

Abstract Introduction (including the background, research question, objectives, or hypotheses) Method (including research design, participants, intervention or exposure, outcomes, and statistical analysis) Results (including the study findings, tables, and figures) Discussion (including the interpretation of findings, implications, limitations, and future research directions)

Policy and Practice Review

Definition

Policy and Practice Reviews provide comprehensive coverage and an overview of current and relevant policies, regulations, and guidelines topics. These articles examine policies and/or guidelines more elaborately than policy briefs.

Purpose and scope

The purpose of Policy and Practice Reviews is to provide an in-depth assessment of policies, regulations, and guidelines. They aim to analyze assorted options, implications, and potential impacts. These reviews discuss actionable recommendations and controversies and offer insights into the topic.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Structure

Abstract Introduction Sections on the assessment of policy/guidelines options and implications Actionable Recommendations Discussion

Exclusions

Review articles should not include unpublished material, such as unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications.

Hypothesis and Theory

Definition

Hypothesis and Theory articles contribute to scientific discourse by stimulating further research, generating discussions, and promoting the formulation of new theories. They serve as a platform for researchers to share innovative ideas and contribute to the development of knowledge within their fields.

Purpose and scope

Hypothesis and Theory articles aim to introduce a new idea that can be tested in the framework of current knowledge. The scope is to provide a clear and accurate interpretation of the available data and findings and to present an argument that supports the proposed hypothesis or theory.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

Clearly state the new hypothesis or theory.

Provide a detailed argument supporting the proposed hypothesis or theory.

Include an accurate presentation of previously posed hypotheses or theories.

Ensure that the proposed hypothesis or theory is testable within the framework of current knowledge.

Include original data as well as personal insights and opinions (if relevant).

Structure

Abstract Introduction (including the background and the proposed hypothesis or theory) Subsections relevant to the subject (including a detailed argument supporting the proposed hypothesis or theory and an accurate presentation of previously posed hypotheses or theories) Discussion (including the implications, limitations, and potential future directions of the proposed hypothesis or theory)

Conceptual Analysis

Definition

Conceptual Analysis articles explore the core concepts and topics that shape a field. They carefully examine the constituent elements of each concept and their relationships.

Purpose and scope

A Conceptual Analysis article aims to evaluate and analyze the fundamental concepts and issues that define a particular field of study, providing a better understanding of frameworks, theories, or ideas underpinning the subject area. The scope includes distinguishing, analyzing, and representing aspects associated with the concept.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 8,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 10 maximum

Publication fee type: B-type article

Guidelines

Any inclusion of verbatim text must be contained in quotation marks and reference the source.

Structure

Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant to the subject Discussion

Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy

Definition

A Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy (CIP) article presents innovative approaches to teaching and learning, including curricula, courses, teaching methodologies, pedagogical frameworks, and evaluation techniques.

Purpose and scope

The aim is to enhance student learning outcomes and provide valuable insights for educators, researchers, and policymakers in education. The scope includes studying and analyzing educational practices related to curriculum development, instructional strategies, and pedagogical approaches. It explores curriculum design, instructional methods, teaching theories, assessment techniques, technology integration, and teacher professional development.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed,

Maximum word count: 5,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 5 maximum

Publication fee type: B-type article

Guidelines

Authors should describe the educational activity innovation, including its pedagogical framework, learning objectives, and assessment methods.

The article should be presented in sufficient detail to enable readers to replicate key elements for their context.

Structure

Abstract Introduction Background and rationale for the educational activity innovation Pedagogical framework(s), pedagogical principles, competencies/standards underlying the educational activity Learning environment (setting, students, faculty); learning objectives; pedagogical format Results to date/assessment (processes and tools; data planned or already gathered) Discussion on the practical implications, objectives, and lessons learned Acknowledgment of any conceptual, methodological, environmental, or material constraints.

Policy Brief

Definition

Policy Briefs are concise reports offering an evidence-based evaluation of policy-related issues, policy options, and actionable recommendations.

Purpose and scope

The purpose of Policy Briefs is to provide decision-makers with a practical tool to support their policy-making process. The scope of Policy Briefs is limited to policy-related issues that can be addressed with evidence-based analysis and recommendations.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 3,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 125 words

Figures/Tables: 5 maximum

Publication fee type: B-type article

Guidelines

Policy Brief articles should be written clearly and concisely, using simple language. Jargon should be avoided whenever possible.

Policy Brief articles must be organized clearly, logically, and easily understandable.

The main sections of the article should be clearly labeled and presented in a consistent format.

Structure

Abstract (up to 125 words in a bullet point format) Introduction Sections on Policy Options and Implications Actionable Recommendations Conclusions

Definition

General Commentary articles provide critical comments on a previous publication at Frontiers.

Purpose and scope

A General Commentary article contributes to the academic discourse by offering a well-informed and thoughtful assessment of the topic. It may highlight gaps or limitations in previous research, propose alternative viewpoints, or provide a nuanced understanding of complex issues.

General Commentary articles are often published in academic journals and serve to advance knowledge and stimulate further discussion within a particular field of study. The scope is to offer insights and perspectives on the strengths and weaknesses of the original publication and provide suggestions for further research.

Types

Invited Commentaries

Non-invited Commentaries.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 1,000 words

Figures/Tables: 1 maximum

Publication fee type: C-type article

Guidelines

The title should follow this format: “Commentary: Title of the original article.”

Present a critical evaluation of the published article.

Provide accurate references and citations.

Offer suggestions for future research.

Structure

Introduction: provide background and context of the original article Subsections relevant to the subject: present the critical evaluation of the published article Discussion: offer insights and perspectives on the strengths and weaknesses of the original publication and provide suggestions for further research.

Exclusions

General Commentary articles should not contain unpublished or original data.

Opinion

Definition

Opinion articles give authors a platform to contribute their interpretation of recent findings in any research area, the value of the methods used, and the weaknesses and strengths of scientific hypotheses. They can help shape the direction of research, challenge prevailing theories, and stimulate further exploration and analysis of a topic.

Purpose and scope

An Opinion article presents the author's views, perspectives, and arguments on a topic of interest within a specific field of study. While subjective, they are typically expected to be well-informed and supported by relevant literature, theories, or empirical evidence. Authors may use their expertise, experience, and critical thinking skills to present a persuasive argument or position.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 2,000 words

Figures/Tables: 1 maximum

Publication fee type: C-type article

Guidelines

Opinion articles can cover a wide range of topics and areas of investigation.

Opinion articles should be supported by evidence and fully referenced.

Structure

Introduction Subsections Discussion

Exclusions

Unpublished or original data.

Emotionally charged argumentation.

Corrections

Definition

Erratum, corrigendum, and addendum articles are submitted to Frontiers by authors who have noticed errors in their previously published articles that affect the scholarly record or the paper's integrity. They also provide essential information or clarification on previous research.

Purpose and scope

The scope of an Erratum, Corrigendum, and Addendum article is limited to addressing errors or providing additional information related to previously published articles. They serve as tools to maintain the integrity of scientific literature and to ensure that readers have access to accurate and complete information.

Types

Erratum : An erratum article is published to rectify significant errors or mistakes in a previously published article. It provides corrections for errors that could affect the article's integrity or interpretation. The purpose is to ensure accuracy and maintain the scholarly record by acknowledging and addressing errors made in the original publication. This is handled by the handling editor of the original article.

Addendum : An Addendum article is published to provide additional information or updates to a previously published article. It can include supplementary data, follow-up findings, or additional discussions not included in the original publication. The purpose is to ensure that readers have access to the most up-to-date and relevant information related to the original article. This is handled by the handling editor of the original article.

Corrigendum: Similar to an erratum, a corrigendum article is published to rectify errors in a previously published article. However, corrigenda typically correct minor errors, such as typographical errors, grammatical mistakes, or minor omissions. The purpose is to maintain the accuracy and credibility of the published work by addressing and correcting these minor errors. As these changes are usually non-scientific, they are handled internally by Frontiers.

Guidelines

Corrections should be submitted online to the Frontiers editorial office.

Requests for changes beyond the scope of this article type may not be accepted for publication.

Corrigendum/Addendum articles must detail the reason(s) for the error(s) and include only the elements (e.g., sections, sentences, figures) of the manuscript being revised or corrected.

All authors of the original paper must agree to the request for changes.

The contribution to the field statement should be used to state the reason for the Correction clearly.

Depending on the nature and extent of the correction required, corrections may require peer review.

Structure

Title Authors Affiliations Correction or supplementary details Contribution to the field statement.

Community Case Study

Definition

A Community Case Study documents local experiences in delivering a service to meet an identified need within a specific community or population. It reflects upon a program or practice aimed at improving the health and functioning of a targeted population.

Purpose and scope

The purpose of a Community Case Study is to describe a novel public health intervention at the behavioral, organizational, community, environmental, and/or policy level, to share practical implications and lessons learned for future applications, and to acknowledge any conceptual or methodological constraints.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 5,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 5 maximum

Publication fee type: B-type article

Structure

Abstract Introduction: Description of the nature of the problem being addressed and rationale for the proposed innovation Context (setting and population) in which the innovation occurs Detail to understand key programmatic elements Discussion section that shares practical implications, and lessons learned for future applications Acknowledgment of any conceptual or methodological constraints.

Registered Reports

Definition

Registered Reports are peer-reviewed articles presenting empirical qualitative or quantitative research, outlining a proposed methodology and analysis pre-registered before data collection.

Purpose and scope

The purpose of Registered Reports is to promote scientific rigor, transparency, and reproducibility in research. These reports can include novel studies, replication studies, meta-analyses, and analyses of existing datasets.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 3,000 words (stage 1), 12,000 (stage 2)

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 2 (stage 1), 15 (stage 2) maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

If results include unregistered analysis, these should be indicated separately as 'Exploratory Analysis').

Data should be made available to reviewers at stage 2 of peer review and permanently and publicly available with a DOI using OSF, Zenodo, institutional repository, or similar after full publication.

Authors have 1 month to archive their protocol in OSF registries after endorsement.

After the In-Principal Acceptance, authors have 1 year to collect data and submit a complete manuscript for Stage 2 of peer review.

If authors wish to withdraw their registered report after the In-Principal Acceptance, Frontiers will publish a Withdrawn Registration.

Structure

Stage 1

Abstract Introduction Methods Preliminary results from any pilot experiments (if applicable)

Stage 2

Peer-reviewed sections from Stage 1 (Abstract, Introduction, Methods) Results Discussion

Classification

Definition

Classification articles provide a brief commentary and a set of classifications that have previously undergone scientific scrutiny by expert groups of investigators to bring definition and order to nomenclature.

Purpose and scope

Classification articles aim to provide a comprehensive and organized approach to naming and categorizing various concepts, phenomena, or organisms. As new information becomes available, these articles will be updated and republished.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 2,000 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Structure

Abstract Introduction (brief commentary) Set of Classifications Discussion

Research Snapshot

Definition

Research Snapshots present a single piece of original research in the form of a figure. The accompanying text should briefly explain the figure, putting it into context within the research field.

Purpose and scope

The purpose of a Research Snapshot is to communicate a significant finding or result from an original research study concisely and visually compellingly. The scope of the snapshot is narrow, focusing on a single figure or set of related figures. They may also report on disconfirming or non-reproducible results.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 300 words for the accompanying text

Figures/Tables: 1 figure per Snapshot

Publication fee type: D-type article

Structure

Title of the Snapshot Accompanying Text Figure

Exclusions

Extensive methodological detail (this can be provided in the supplementary material)

Technology and Code

Definition

A Technology and Code article presents innovative technology, code, and/or software or a new application of existing technology or software. This article type aims to explore new avenues for theoretical and experimental investigation, data analysis, or reduction within the field of study.

Purpose and scope

Technology and Code articles are intended to facilitate the sharing of innovative software solutions, code, and design, and to encourage the open exploration of novel data analysis and reduction approaches. These articles can also present studies that implement existing algorithms under novel settings.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000 words

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type: A-type article

Guidelines

Present in a well-documented, human-readable format.

Articles should be held in a repository with an associated DOI/URI for retrieval.

To better support code documentation, authors can upload a metadata file in various formats (e.g., JSON-LD, Microdata, RDFa) that incorporates all relevant information. Authors can refer to the schema.org vocabulary and the Software application/software source code and dataset-related specifications.

Authors must include the following information: project link (e.g., SourceForge, GitHub), operating system (e.g., Windows, Linux, platform-independent), programming language (e.g., Python), and any restrictions for non-academic use (e.g., license needed).

Structure

Abstract Introduction Method (including any code description) Results (including examples of use and limitations) Discussion (including scalability and limitations)

Exclusions

Unpublished or original data.

Study Protocol

Definition

Study Protocol articles detail the design of prospective research to promote transparency and disseminate ongoing studies.

Purpose and scope

Study protocol articles provide a platform for researchers to document the design of their prospective research and share it with the scientific community. This helps promote transparency in research and encourages collaboration and feedback.

Types

Articles can cover any area of research and can include clinical studies, observational studies, randomized controlled trials, and others. Guidelines For clinical studies, registration in a public clinical trial registry is mandatory prior to submission, and authors are strongly encouraged to follow the SPIRIT guidelines and checklist.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Maximum word count: 12,000

Maximum abstract length: 350 words

Figures/Tables: 15 maximum

Publication fee type required (A-type article)

Structure

Abstract (including clinical trial registry number for clinical studies) Introduction Methods and Analysis (including design, subject selection/treatment, interventional methods, and data analysis) Discussion Ethics and Dissemination

Exclusions

Study Protocols are not considered if they report any research data from the study or if other articles relating to the study are already published (or in review, pilot, or feasibility study).

Editorial

Definition

Editorials are written exclusively by the host editor(s) of a Frontiers Research Topic to provide context and highlight the objectives of the Research Topic and its contributing articles. They should not merely list the articles included in the Research Topic.

Purpose and scope

An editorial's purpose is to convey the Research Topic's objectives and aims to the reader and place it in a broader context. It is the final article for a Research Topic and will be submitted once all expected articles have completed the peer review process.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed

Word count of 1,000 for Topics with 5-10 articles (increased for each additional article up to a maximum of 5,000 words for 50+ articles).

1 Figure maximum

No Publication fee type

Guidelines

Submissions are required to have the title "Editorial: Title of Research Topic."

References are encouraged.

Structure

Introduction Overview of the Research Topic Discussion of the contributing articles Conclusion

Exclusions

Unpublished or original data

Core Concept

Definition

Core Concept articles are exclusively written for Frontiers for Young Minds . They explain fundamental ideas from a given field and synthesize them in a language that can be understood by kids and teens (ages 8-15).

Purpose and scope

Core Concept articles aim to explain fundamental concepts in a field accessible to younger audiences. They should be concise and focused on a specific topic, making it easy for readers to understand the subject.

Requirements

Maximum word count: 1,500 words

Figures/Tables: 3 maximum

References: 5 maximum

Publication fee type: D-type article

Guidelines

Each article should have a clear scope and not attempt to address an entire discipline.

The article should be primarily self-contained, explaining major terms within the text.

identifying areas where other researchers could be interested to learn more.

Please indicate the number of words and the number of figures included in your manuscript on the first page.

Please include both the biography and the photo of each author at the end of the manuscript (100 words).

For the specific formatting options for sections, please see the Frontiers for Young Minds Author Guidelines.

Structure

Introduction Main section (covering the core concept) Conclusion Glossary (mandatory)

New Discovery

Definition

New Discovery articles are exclusively for Frontiers for Young Minds . They are written to explain a recent finding, technology, or discovery in a language that can be easily understood by kids and teens between the ages of 8 and 15. These articles should focus on recent developments and provide enough context for understanding the discovery.

Purpose and scope

The purpose of New Discovery articles is to educate young readers about scientific discoveries that are relevant and interesting to them. These articles should be based on academic articles that have already been published or accepted for publication in a scholarly journal and should be written by researchers involved in the original publication.

Requirements

Peer-reviewed academic articles as a basis

Maximum word count: 1,500

Figures: 3 maximum

References: 5 maximum

Publication fee type: D-type article

Structure