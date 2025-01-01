How to resubmit your revised manuscript

Once you’ve revised your manuscript and addressed the reviewers’ comments, you’ll need to resubmit your work through the review forum—the same online portal where you submitted your original article.

Here’s how to do it, step by step.

1. Respond to reviewer and editor comments

You’ll see tabs in the Review Forum for each reviewer and the handling editor.

If a reviewer tab says 'active'

You can respond directly in the tab. Write your replies under each comment and click 'Submit all comments’ when you're done. If you don’t click submit, your responses will stay in draft mode and won’t be visible.

If a reviewer tab says 'rejected' or 'finalized'

You can no longer reply in the tab. Instead, respond to their comments in the Editor tab. Ensure that you address all feedback, including that from reviewers who recommended rejection.

If the editor has given feedback

Use the Editor tab to respond, and again, remember to click “Submit” after writing your comments.

Tip: You can also upload a PDF response file if you prefer—this option is available in all tabs.

Use it for your responses only

Don’t upload your revised manuscript as a PDF, as this won’t update the system properly.

2. Resubmit your manuscript

Once your revisions and responses are complete, click the blue 'Resubmit manuscript' button to send your updated submission back into the review process. You can find this button in:

Any of the Reviewer or Editor tabs

The main summary page in the review forum

Before resubmitting, it’s helpful to:

Use tracked changes or highlight revised sections

Keep formatting simple so changes are easy to spot

3. Final checks

After resubmitting, you can confirm everything uploaded correctly by:

Clicking 'Download latest manuscript' in the top-right corner

Reviewing your submitted files history

If anything looks incorrect or you encounter a problem, use our chatbot on the review forum. This is the small green chat icon on the bottom right of the page. If the chatbot can't answer your question