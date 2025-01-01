What is the production process at Frontiers?

The production phase is the final step before your research is shared with the world. It encompasses everything from the clarity of your article's display to indexing and metadata tagging.

We've developed an efficient and author-friendly production process to ensure your work is published quickly, accurately, and to the highest quality standards.

Your production journey

Once your manuscript has successfully passed peer review and received acceptance from the editor and reviewer(s), it enters the production phase. This stage transforms your manuscript into a professionally formatted, published article. Here's a breakdown of the process:

1. Initial checks

The production process begins with a quality control check to ensure your manuscript and supplementary materials meet our publishing requirements. At this stage, we:

confirm we have the latest version of the manuscript

check that files are complete, correctly formatted, and publication-ready

ensure that any reviewer comments have been addressed

verify that the article type, figures, tables, and supplementary files are clearly identified

If any updates are needed, we’ll contact you via email with the requested changes and a link to the production forum. We recommend reviewing and responding promptly to help keep the publication timeline on track.

2. Typesetting and layout

Next, your manuscript moves to typesetting. During this stage, the typesetting team:

applies our standardized templates to ensure a professional appearance

formats figures, tables, and mathematical equations for clarity and visual appeal

optimizes the layout for readability across various devices and screen sizes.

This process transforms your manuscript into a polished article that meets industry standards.

3. Proofreading

This stage typically runs parallel to the copyediting process. After production begins, you’ll receive an initial author proof of your article. This is your opportunity to:

check that figures, tables, and equations are correctly displayed

verify that all text is accurate and complete

identify any typographical or formatting issues that may have been missed

You can either approve the proof or request further changes. To avoid delays in publishing, please return your corrections as soon as possible.

4. Final checking

After incorporating any amendments, our production team works collaboratively with you to ensure the article is ready for publication. This includes:

Ensuring all your requested changes have been accurately implemented.

Confirming that formatting and styling are consistent throughout the article.

Checking keywords, author information, and affiliations are correct for indexing purposes.

This meticulous review guarantees that your article meets all publication standards before it goes live.

5. Online publication

With final validation complete, your article is ready for publication. It will be:

made available on the Frontiers platform as an open-access article and shared with you as a hyperlink.

given a ‘digital object identifier’ for permanent citation and easy online tracking.

submitted to major indexing services and databases for increased visibility. To find out where your Frontiers journal is indexed, you can check the 'Facts' section on its 'About' page:

Your research will now be accessible to the global scientific community, contributing to advancing knowledge in your field.

6. Post-publication visibility

We support the dissemination of your work to maximize its impact.

Sharing your article on Frontiers' social media channels.

Providing real-time data and Altmetrics on views, downloads, and citations.

Collaborating on press releases if your research has broad public interest.

We encourage you to actively promote your publication through your social and academic networks.

Learn more about how to promote your article.

How our production process is different

Several aspects set our production process apart:

Efficiency

Our streamlined processes enable rapid publication, typically within two to three weeks after final approval.

We utilize the latest tools to expedite formatting and proofreading, ensuring quality is not compromised.

Quality assurance

Professional copy editors dedicated to maintaining high standards.

All journals follow strict style guidelines to ensure uniformity across publications - it's as easy to read an article in Frontiers in Astronomy as it is to read one in Frontiers in Zoology.

Transparency and collaboration

You are engaged at every stage, with opportunities to review and approve changes on our online production forum.

Our team provides regular updates and is readily available to address any questions you may have.

Your role in the production process

Your active participation helps to make a smooth production experience. So you’ll have the opportunity to:

correct any issues with author information, affiliations, and acknowledgments

promptly review materials and return feedback to avoid delays

let us know of any concerns or special requirements you may have.

Support during production

Our dedicated production team is here to assist you.

Production team: Your main point of contact for any queries or issues.

Author guidelines: Comprehensive resources to guide you through each stage.

Technical support: Assistance with any technical difficulties accessing or reviewing materials.

Frequently asked questions

Can I make substantial changes during the proofreading stage?

The proofreading stage is intended for minor corrections, such as typos or formatting issues. Significant changes to the content are not encouraged at this point, as they can delay publication and may require additional editorial review. If substantial edits are necessary, please discuss them with the production editor as soon as possible.

What if I find an error after publication?

Contact the journal's production office immediately if you discover an error with your article post-publication. They can support you and assess the necessary steps to make a transparent correction.

How does Frontiers ensure the accessibility of my article?

We follow best practices for digital accessibility, including optimizing text for screen readers, providing alt-text for images, and ensuring that the layout is navigable. Our goal is to make your research accessible to all readers.