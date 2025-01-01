What should I do if my manuscript is rejected?

Receiving a rejection for your manuscript can be a disheartening experience. After months of research, writing, and refining your work, it's natural to feel disappointed when a journal decides not to publish your paper. It's good to remember that rejection is a common part of the academic publishing process, even for seasoned researchers. Many groundbreaking papers were initially rejected before being accepted for publication in a leading journal.

This guide will walk you through the steps after a manuscript rejection, helping you turn this setback into an opportunity for growth.

Different types of rejections

Manuscript rejections typically fall into two main categories, each requiring a different approach:

Rejection during peer review (reviewer rejection)

This occurs when reviewers recommend against publication, but the editors have not yet made a final decision:

You may receive detailed feedback from individual reviewers.

There might still be a pathway to revision within the journal.

The concerns are often more specific to methodology, analysis, or presentation.

Final rejection by chief editors

This is a definitive decision not to publish your manuscript:

Often comes after considering editor feedback.

Represents the journal's official position.

May relate to concerns raised by reviewers and editors, as well as broader issues relating to scope, significance, quality or overall fit.

Understanding your manuscript’s rejection

The first step in addressing a manuscript rejection is understanding the feedback you've received thoroughly. This involves several key actions:

1. Don't take it personally

It's essential to separate your worth as a researcher from the outcome of this particular submission. Remember that rejections are often due to factors beyond the quality of your research, such as the journal's current focus, space constraints, or even the expertise of available reviewers. You will have the chance to respond to comments, revise, and resubmit.

2. Carefully review the feedback

Take the time to read through the editor's comments and reviewers' feedback multiple times. This information is invaluable for improving your manuscript and your future research efforts. As you review:

Identify specific criticisms and suggestions for improvement.

Look for patterns in the feedback – are there consistent issues mentioned across reviewers?

Try to view the comments objectively, setting aside any initial emotional responses.

3. Assess the rejection

Not all rejections are created equal. Understanding the answer you've received can guide your next steps:

'Outright rejection': The paper is deemed unsuitable for the journal, often due to issues with scope or quality.

'Rejection with encouragement to revise and resubmit' The paper has potential but needs significant changes before being reconsidered.

Deciding your next steps

Based on the feedback and type of rejection you've received, you have several options for moving forward:

Option 1: revise and resubmit

If the journal has indicated that they would consider a revised version of your manuscript, this is often the best path forward. To make the most of this opportunity:

address all the reviewers' comments systematically

use ‘track changes’ in the document to highlight your amendments

clearly explain the changes you've made in a detailed response letter

be prepared to make substantial revisions if necessary.

Option 2: submit to a different journal

If the rejection was outright, or you feel the paper would be better suited elsewhere:

consider journals that might better fit your area of research or methodology.

revise your paper based on the previous feedback before submitting.

tailor your manuscript to meet the new journal's specific requirements.

Option 3: substantially revise the paper

If the feedback indicates major flaws in your research or analysis:

consider a significant overhaul of your paper

collect additional data, refine your methodology, or reconceptualize aspects of your research question

once you believe the paper is ready, resubmit to an appropriate journal

Seeking support and advice

Don't go through this process alone. Seek advice from colleagues or mentors who can offer valuable insights and help you plan your next move. They may:

provide a fresh perspective on the reviewers' comments.

suggest alternative journals that might be more receptive to your work.

offer advice on how to strengthen your paper based on their own experiences.

Learning from the experience

Every rejection is an opportunity to learn and improve. Use this experience to:

Enhance your research and writing skills.

Gain a better understanding of the peer review process.

Develop resilience and perseverance in your academic career.

Remember that rejection is not a reflection of your worth as a researcher. Many famous scientists have had their work initially rejected. Stay motivated by:

Focusing on the valuable feedback you've received.

Reminding yourself of the importance of your research.

Setting new goals for your manuscript.

The revision process

If you decide to revise your manuscript, whether for resubmission to the same journal or submission to a new one, follow these steps.

Organize the feedback you received and create a systematic plan for addressing each point. Focus first on addressing any fundamental issues with your research methodology, analysis, or conclusions. Use the reviewers' comments to identify areas where your arguments need bolstering. This might involve adding new data, refining your analysis, or clarifying your reasoning. Pay attention to any feedback about the organization or the clarity of your writing. A well-structured paper is more likely to be accepted. Ensure your literature review is current and comprehensive, addressing any gaps pointed out by reviewers. After making revisions, thoroughly proofread your manuscript to catch any new errors or inconsistencies.

Learn more about resubmitting your manuscript

Frequently asked questions

How common are manuscript rejections?

Rejection rates vary by journal but can be quite high, especially in top-tier publications. Some prestigious journals have rejection rates of 90% or higher. It's a regular part of the publishing process that all researchers experience. You can find out more about rejection rates in our 2024 annual report.

Should I appeal the decision?

Appeals are rarely successful unless there's a clear misunderstanding or procedural error in the review process. Consider this option carefully and consult with colleagues before proceeding. In most cases, it's better to focus on revising the manuscript or finding a more suitable journal.

How long should I wait before resubmitting to another journal?

Take enough time to address the feedback and revise your manuscript, but aim to resubmit as soon as possible to maintain the relevance of your research and the momentum of the reviewers looking at your paper. The exact timeline can depend on the extent of revisions needed and your other commitments.

Is it okay to submit my rejected manuscript to another journal without making any changes?

It's generally not advisable to submit your manuscript to another journal without making any changes. Even if you're targeting a different journal, the feedback you receive is valuable for improving your paper. Revisions based on this feedback can increase your chances of acceptance at the new journal.