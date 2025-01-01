What fee support is available for me?

Open access provides free and immediate online access to academic research for anyone in the world to read, distribute, and reuse. It is funded by article publishing charges (APCs) on all manuscripts that are accepted for publication.

At Frontiers, we’re committed to financial models that create sustainable open access to science. This means we offer support to cover the cost of APCs wherever possible.

Our fee support model

We offer two ways to help with APCs: through our institutional partnerships and individual fee support.

While support is available in some cases, it is not guaranteed and will be a partial coverage of fees[EN1] [JL2] . Each request is reviewed individually based on financial need, author location, and the availability of support funds.

This page provides answers to some of the questions you have about APCs, waivers, and payment logistics—so you can plan your submission with confidence and clarity.

If your institution is a Frontiers partner

We partner with more than 670 universities, libraries, and funders worldwide to make open access publishing easier for you with either partial or full coverage of publishing fees.

If your institution is a partner:

you can publish open access without paying an invoice

publishing fees are fully or partially covered, depending on the agreement

you benefit from a smooth, admin-free process

Check if your institution is a partner

Recommend a partnership to your institution’s librarian

Learn more about how our publishing partnerships help you

Fee support

APCs play a twofold purpose:

They covering the costs associated with publishing an article,

They ensure that financial constraints don’t prevent anyone from accessing valuable research.

Our fee support program collaborates with authors and institutions to make research accessible to all. Across 2023 and 2024, we waived more than USD 25 million in fee support for 22,000 published articles.

Eligibility and application process

What is Frontiers’ fee support process?

Application: You can apply for fee support before submitting your research. The application requires information about your research, funding constraints, and need for financial assistance. Review: Our fee support team reviews and assesses applications based on their eligibility and the availability of fee support funds. The review process may consider factors such as the significance of the research, geographic location, and the authors’ financial circumstances. Notification: We’ll notify you about the application’s outcome once the review process is complete. Fee support assistance: If your application is approved, we offer various forms of fee support, including discounts and split payments. The specific details and extent of fee support may depend on individual circumstances and Frontiers' policies.

Please note: Your article may be accepted and published independently of the fee support process. If your application is still under review or has not been approved, you will remain responsible for payment.

When should I apply for fee support?

We accept applications before the article is accepted. If you’ve just submitted an article, please begin your online application immediately.

How do I apply for fee support?

Complete our online application and allow up to five working days for us to review and respond to your request.

Will fee support affect my article’s acceptance?

Any request for fee support will not influence the outcome of your submission. For more information, please see our fee policy.

How are the discounts allocated?

Every month, we receive more than 3,000 applications from researchers worldwide. We distribute the available budget fairly among as many applicants as possible.

Why did my application get rejected?

While we support as many applicants as possible, we have a limited budget. This means we need to reject applications after thoughtful consideration.

Can I request a higher discount if the allocated amount is lower than I expected?

We keep an open line of communication with all our authors. You can respond to the decision and provide further information about your situation. While we wish to support the applicants, our leeway is limited and might result in smaller discounts allocated.

Why did another author from my institution receive a higher discount?

The fee support team carefully and impartially reviews each application. We aim to provide fair treatment for every applicant. Many criteria are taken into consideration during our decision process. To remain unbiased in our decision-making, we do not disclose any information about other applicants.

As an editor, can I apply for a discount for my authors?

We only process applications from authors. Fee support applications are considered independently of the peer review process. Similarly, to maintain impartiality, the Fee Support team only discusses the fee application with the applicant.

Discount details and conditions

How long do discounts or waivers last?

Discounts and waivers are valid for 6 months from the date of our decision.

My discount has expired. Can I ask for an extension?

Discount extensions are not possible due to the limitations of our policies and resources. You may reapply for fee support; however, we cannot guarantee the same percentage previously allocated.

Can I apply multiple discounts to a single submission?

You may enter multiple discounts during submission. However, the fee support team reserves the right to revoke discounts in cases of misuse. A discount is usually allocated to the provisional manuscript title mentioned in the form.

I applied two weeks ago and haven’t received a response from you. What’s next?

Our application response time is five working days. Please check your spam folder before you submit a new application form. You can also email our accounting team directly through accounting@frontiersin.org. Please ensure you receive an on-screen notification that the application has been submitted successfully.

Why do I have to submit an application form?

The application form provides us with the exact details we need to determine the discount level. It also helps us to keep a record and disregard any duplicate requests.

Can I use the same code I was provided for my next submission?

No, the codes are unique, and the decision was made based on your original application. You will need to apply for fee support for any subsequent article submissions. Please note that you may or may not receive a different outcome based on current budget availability and demand.

How likely am I to receive a discount?

Due to the high volume of applications we receive daily and to provide a fair opportunity for authors to publish their manuscripts, we prioritize applications using the funds available. When a percentage discount has been allocated, please note that we may not be able to apply the same or any further discounts if you resubmit.

Are there any advantages to a discount if I submit to a Research Topic?

We do not provide an additional discount for submissions to Research Topics.

What would happen if my manuscript was accepted but I could not pay the APCs?

If your manuscript is accepted but you’re unable to pay the APC in full, it’s essential to contact us as soon as possible. Authors are responsible for payment and are expected to secure funding before submitting. Our accounting team can offer flexible payment options, such as splitting the fee among co-authors or arranging an instalment plan. Just reply to the invoice email to discuss your options.

You can also review our terms and conditions for full details on fees and payment policies.

How are discounts calculated?

Discounts are applied to the article publishing charge before VAT is added.

For example, an Original Research (A-type) article submitted by a corresponding author who is granted 25% fee support would see the following breakdown:

Article publishing charge – 3,150.00 CHF

25% fee support – 787.50 CHF

Total due (before VAT) – 2,362.50 CHF

Total due - 2,418.75 CHF

Please note that VAT may be added, depending on your billing address and tax status.

For more information, please see our fee policy.

Fee support policies and guidelines

Why do authors need to pay an article publishing fee in Frontiers?

The costs associated with open access publishing include permanent storage, archiving of articles, and providing an innovative publishing platform to our editors and authors. Our publishing fees also enable us to make high-quality science open for everyone while providing the best possible services to our authors, editors, and readers.

How much does the publication of a Frontiers article cost?

Article publishing fees depend on the article type and the journal to which it is submitted. The fee is payable upon an article’s acceptance for publication. Please see your journal’s article types page for more information.

Please also refer to our Fee Policy, which provides more detailed information, including a comprehensive list of fees for each journal and article type.

Can I receive an additional discount as a student or retiree?

No, the criteria for discount allocation are the same for all applicants.

Do I get an extra discount for reviewing or editing roles?

No, editorial roles do not impact the fee support decision.

My institution doesn’t have funds for OA charges. Do I get a full waiver?

No, the online submission process is transparent and always refers to the APCs before final submission. We recommend ensuring that you have the correct funding in place before submitting your final manuscript. The proposal binds the author to agree with the terms and conditions if the article is accepted for publication.

My manuscript was rejected while waiting for the fee support outcome. What will happen to my application?

If your manuscript is rejected, we will not process your application. If you submit your manuscript again, you will need to reapply for fee support, providing the details of the new manuscript.

Do I receive an email notification once I submit my fee support application form? How do I know I have submitted it successfully?

No, you will not receive an email notification. You will reach the final page, acknowledging that you have successfully submitted.

My application was rejected because it was not fully completed. What do I do?

We cannot process incomplete fee support applications, as we base our decision on the details provided. Please submit a new application and ensure that all fields are completed correctly. If you have questions on how to fill out the form, email the accounting team directly at accounting@frontiersin.org.

Can I apply for fee support after my article has been accepted for publication?

We recommend applying before submission to ensure we have sufficient time to process your application and inform you of its outcome.

Can I apply for fee support if I am an independent researcher without institutional affiliation?

Yes, fee support is open to anyone, regardless of institutional affiliation.

Is there a limit to the number of fee support applications I can submit?

You can only submit one application for each manuscript. Any additional applications are disregarded as duplicates.

Can I apply for fee support for multiple articles simultaneously?

Yes. Make sure you provide all the details of your manuscript in each form. [EN11] We require one fee support form per manuscript. Please submit an additional form if you are requesting fee support for a different article.

Can I provide additional documents or evidence to support my fee support application?

Yes, you can upload supporting evidence alongside your application form.

Are there any restrictions on the types of articles eligible for fee support?

There are no restrictions for article type.

Are there any specific requirements or conditions for fee support for international authors?

There are no specific requirements.

Can I receive fee support if I have already received funding from another source?

Yes, you can still apply if you’re experiencing financial hardship with publishing fees.