Guide to the Peer Review Forum

What is the Peer Review Forum?

The Peer Review Forum is your dedicated space for transparent, constructive manuscript review. It brings editors, reviewers, and authors together in one place to discuss, refine, and evaluate submissions, making peer review faster, clearer, and more constructive.

Built into My Frontiers, the forum is a key part of how we ensure quality, while providing a great publishing experience for researchers.

Learn more about the peer review process

How to access the Peer Review Forum

The forum is available as soon as your submission enters peer review. To enter the Peer Review Forum:

Log in to your My Frontiers dashboard Click My projects Select the manuscript you want to access Click ‘Enter review forum’

What you can do in the forum

As an author

Read reviewer comments as they become available

Upload revised versions of your manuscript and response documents

Reply directly to reviewer and editor feedback

As a reviewer

Access the manuscript and supporting files

Submit your review and recommendations

See comments from other reviewers (when permitted)

Ask questions and contribute to a shared evaluation

As an editor

Invite and assign reviewers

Monitor review progress in real time

Facilitate reviewer dialogue

Make and submit editorial decisions

Notifications and updates

As an author, you’ll receive email alerts when:

a new comment is added to the forum

A reviewer submits feedback

an author uploads a revision

an editorial decision is made

You can also view activity in your My Inbox and under My Submissions in My Frontiers.

Tracking progress in the forum

What you see depends on your role in the review. As an author, track where you are in the review process using these built-in tools in the forum:

Progress bar Tracks which stage your manuscript is in: Initial validation → Editorial assignment → Independent review → Interactive review → Review finalized → Final decision

A quick explainer to each of these stages

Action required Highlights any task that needs your attention based on your role.

History tab Lists all key actions in the review process with timestamps.

Reviewer reports become visible after all reviewers have submitted their feedback and the editor activates the interactive review.

To view comments:

Go to the review forum Click the tab for each reviewer Scroll to read and respond

If you can’t see the comments, check your browser compatibility and clear your cache and cookies.

Learn how to respond effectively to peer review comments.

Requesting an extension

You can request more time if needed:

Use the request extension button in the forum.

If the button is unavailable, click the chatbot icon in the bottom-right of the forum to contact your editorial office directly.

Waiting for the next steps?

If reviewers have submitted their reports, but you don’t yet see an action required:

You’ve likely received a get-ready notification, sent to both your email and your My Frontiers inbox.

No action is needed until the editor makes a decision on the next steps.

How long does peer review take?

On average, peer review at Frontiers takes 96 days from submission to acceptance. This can vary depending on:

journal field

article type

reviewer availability

Based on recent surveys:

73–76% of authors, reviewers, and editors agree that the process is better than traditional peer review

86–91% rated the experience as excellent or good

We continually improve the process and the forum based on feedback and usage data, ensuring it works more effectively for everyone involved.

Need help?

If you have questions about your article metrics or run into any issues, you can use the chatbot available in the Peer Review Forum.

The chatbot can help you:

find answers to common questions about article tracking and visibility

get guidance on using your My Frontiers dashboard

connect with support if your query needs further assistance

To access the chatbot, look for the green chat icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen when you're in the Peer Review Forum.

If the chatbot cannot resolve your issue, it will direct you to our support team for further assistance.

Frequently asked questions

How do I access the review forum as a co-author?

If you're listed as a co-author:

You’ll receive notifications for all manuscript updates.

You can view and respond to reviewer comments in the forum.

To access:

Register with the email used during submission.

If you already have an account, validate the relevant email address in your Loop settings so the system can link it to the manuscript.

Can I ask reviewers a question or clarify a comment?

Yes. During the interactive review phase, you can reply directly to reviewers’ comments in the forum. Keep responses focused, professional, and constructive to support transparent dialogue.

Can I revise my manuscript more than once?

Yes. If the handling editor requests further changes, you'll be able to submit additional revisions through the forum. All versions and responses are tracked in the History tab.

Who sees my replies in the forum?

Your replies are visible to the handling editor and, during the Interactive Review, to reviewers. Authors cannot see reviewer's identities until after publication.

What file formats can I upload for revisions or responses?

You can upload:

Manuscript files in Word (.doc/.docx)

Figures in accepted formats (.jpg, .png, .tif)

Response documents as PDF or Word files

Exact accepted formats are listed in the submission system when uploading.

Can I withdraw my manuscript during review?

Yes. You can request to withdraw your manuscript at any time by clicking the Help button in the Review Forum and contacting the Editorial Office. They will guide you through the process.

What happens after peer review is complete?

Once the review is finalized:

If accepted: your manuscript moves into production. You'll receive updates via email and My Frontiers.

If rejected: you’ll be informed of the decision and can download reviewer comments.

How can I update my contact details or email address?

Go to your Loop account settings and update or validate your contact email.

What if I disagree with a reviewer’s comment?

Use the response section in the forum to clearly and professionally explain your reasoning. The handling editor considers all responses before making a decision.

Is there a deadline for submitting my revision?

Yes. A specific due date is listed in the ‘Action required’ field. If you need more time, use the Request extension button in the forum.

Can I change the author list order, add or remove an author during the review process?

Yes, you can request modifications to the author list during the peer review process. The Research Integrity team will review any request to add or remove authors and may request additional information.

Can I change the article type after it has been submitted?

If you've submitted your manuscript under the wrong article type, contact the journal’s Editorial Office as soon as possible so we can review the change. Please note that different article types may have different article processing charges (APCs), so your invoice may be updated accordingly.

In some cases, our team may also contact you if a different article type is more appropriate for your work, for example, if an original research paper was submitted as a review or case report. We continually improve our ability to identify these issues early in the process, helping to avoid delays.