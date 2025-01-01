How to use My Frontiers

What is My Frontiers?

My Frontiers is a personal dashboard linked to your Loop profile, providing easy access to all your activities and services related to Frontiers.

From My Frontiers you can:

Suggest and manage Research Topics

Submit and review manuscripts

Track the status of your submissions

Display invoices relating to your submissions

Read and respond to messages in your My Frontiers inbox

Network with other researchers using Loop

How does My Frontiers benefit users?

My Frontiers provides a central hub for all your Frontiers-related activities, helping you stay organized and updated on the latest developments in your field.

One place for all activities

Submit and track your publications, reviews, editing assignments, Research Topic participations, and abstract submissions—all in one location.

One inbox for all communications

Collaborate, share updates, and discuss your publications with other researchers in one place for a smooth and efficient communication flow.

Real-time Updates

Track and manage the status of your submissions and reviews with real-time updates. You can see when your manuscript has been assigned to an editor, when reviews are completed, and when your article has been published.

My Frontiers features

Dashboard: Your main display summarizes key information and navigation options. My projects: Search, track, and amend your current submissions with Frontiers Inbox: View and respond to messages sent within the Loop and Frontiers networks My invoices: View both open and closed invoices from article submissions My editor roles: this toggle switch allows you to record your availability to review or edit manuscripts. My manuscript tracking: Displays your manuscripts awaiting submission and/or review. Take part in Frontiers: Collaborate with Frontiers’ active research community

How to get started with My Frontiers

As you have one profile across the Frontiers platform, when you join Loop, you’re automatically signed up to My Frontiers.

Setting Up

Click Register and add your email address. Click Continue and fill in your details, then Register. Confirm your email address by clicking on the link sent to your inbox. Wait while we validate your account (this can take up to an hour). You’ll receive an email link confirming validation and taking you to your profile.

Frequently asked questions

How do I log in or log out of my Frontiers?

You can log in and log out of your My Frontiers in the same way you do with your Loop account. To log in:

Go to the homepage and click Login on the top right corner Type in your Email address and your Password Click the Login button to access your Frontiers account

To log out:

Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the homepage. Click Log out from the drop-down menu to exit your Loop account.

How do I access the inbox in My Frontiers?

Log in to your account on the Frontiers website. Click on My Frontiers in the right-hand corner Select the Inbox tab under the My Frontiers logo

How can I access the Production Forum?

Once you’re registered with My Frontiers, click on the Homepage Click on the My Submissions tab. Here you can see all submissions and their current status. Click the Accepted tab and Enter Production Forum. Your proof is available at the top-right of the Forum screen and in the files list.

How can I access the Review Forum?

Login to your My Frontiers homepage Click on the My Submissions tab. Here you can see all submissions and their current status Select the submission you wish to view and click "Enter Review Forum"

How can I use the Research Topic's management platform?

Login to My Frontiers Select your topic from My Research Topics and click Manage

How do I use the Invite Colleagues tab?

The Invite Colleagues tab allows an associate editor to:

Invite new editors to a specific journal and see the status of their invitations

View a showcased Research Topic in their field

Access all documents

Note: This tool hasn’t been migrated to the updated platform. Click Switch to previous version on the Dashboard to find this tool.

To use this tool:

Click on the Invite Colleagues tab next to Overview Select the journal (if you are an associate editor of more than one) Click Invite colleague to become an editor Fill in their contact information, click Send.

Why are some of my publications automatically listed on my Frontiers profile?

My Frontiers is fully integrated with the research network. This means that any articles you have published with Frontiers will be linked to your profile during the submission process.

I have not finished my submission; I have just saved it. How can I resume?

Login into your My Frontiers account. Click on My Submissions. Click on the In Preparation tab (second column from the left). Select the article and click on the blue Continue Submission button. This will redirect you to the submission page containing all of your previous information.

Note: Changing the article type or Journal will erase any data you’ve already entered.

Can't find your manuscript in My Frontiers?

Start by checking if you're listed as one of the manuscript’s authors. If you are, your manuscript should appear under:

My Frontiers > My Submissions Go to My Submissions

If you still can’t see it, here’s what to do: