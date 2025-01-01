How to create a Loop profile

What is Loop?

Loop is a free-to-use online academic network for scientists and researchers. You can use Loop to:

Join active communities of researchers who share your interests.

Make your research discoverable to a wider audience.

Find new colleagues that match your researcher profile.

Organize your papers and research in one place.

Get metrics on your work and find out where it’s being read.

Loop currently has more than 2.1 million users worldwide.

How does Loop work?

One account for all activities

By integrating with Frontiers' journals and Research Topics, Loop provides authors with an efficient and seamless way to track their publications within the Frontiers ecosystem. This integration eliminates the need for authors to navigate multiple platforms, saving time and effort.

Follow and connect

Follow other researchers on Loop and receive updates and notifications about their latest publications. This allows you to stay informed about the cutting-edge research happening within your field of interest and keeps you connected to the latest developments.

Easily monitor impact

Gauge the impact of your work and others with concise and easily digestible metrics, including citations and downloads, benchmarked against other authors on Loop.

Personalize publications

Increase your visibility by adding a profile picture, which will be consistent across articles and Research Topics. Readers and researchers will associate your name and profile picture with your works, fostering a sense of familiarity

Establish credentials

Demonstrate your expertise by adding your biography and showcase your achievements, publications, awards, and affiliations.

See followers

Following someone allows you to see the person's posts and articles on your homepage without being connected to them. However, the person you’re following won't see your posts.

Track publications

Loop automatically finds your published work to link it with your profile.

How to get started with Loop

If you haven't registered yet, start by visiting Loop and join for free. Here’s a quick overview of what to do first:

Setting up your Loop profile

Start by visiting Loop

Click ‘Register’ and add your email address or social media account.

Click ‘Continue’ and fill in your details, then click ‘Register’.Confirm your email address by clicking on the link sent to your inbox.Wait while your account is validated (this can take up to an hour). You’ll receive an email link confirming validation and taking you to your profile.

[Pull quote] Researchers with a profile picture receive 180% more profile views and 60% more publication views.

Building your Loop profile

Once your profile is created, you can start connecting with your colleagues and other researchers around the world. Here are some tips to get you started:

Add your expertise (keywords relating to your specialisms). These help us to find other academics working in your field, building your research network.

Adding a photo to your profile can increase views by an average of 180%, so it's a good idea to include one from the start.

Provide your institution and department information to build connections with people you already know on Loop.

Loop FAQs

Do I need a Loop account to publish with Frontiers?

Yes, a Loop profile is needed to publish with Frontiers for the following reasons:

Public profiles on Loop are linked to your submissions. This helps improve transparency and accountability by allowing others to verify your credentials and track scholarly contributions.

Email verification and institutional integration help strengthen research integrity by ensuring profiles belong to legitimate researchers.

Should I add a profile picture to my Loop?

Adding a profile picture to your Loop account is essential for several reasons:

Your account looks more professional and trustworthy to other users.

We publish your photo appears in articles, journals, and Research Topics.

Colleagues can easily recognize you, making it easier for them to connect with you.

Your profile is more visible and personalized, helping you get noticed by others

How to take a photo for your Loop profile

When creating a profile on Loop, having a good profile picture is essential. It not only represents your professional image but also helps make a positive impression. Here are some tips on taking your Loop profile photo:

Rather than a selfie, ask a friend or colleague to take a few pictures of you and select the best photo.

Cropping a photo from a larger one can make it appear unnatural and reduce its quality. Your head should cover around 60% of the whole picture.

It’s best to avoid editing your photos by adding filters or removing blemishes, as it changes your photo’s natural look.

Avoid using group photos, as they can appear low-quality and distracting.

Choose a simple and neutral background: A plain, neutral background without distracting objects or patterns is preferred to keep you in focus.

How do I add/edit my profile picture to Loop?