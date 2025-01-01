Updating your email address and preferences

Stay connected and in control by keeping your email address and notification settings current. This page explains how to update your contact email, manage your communication preferences, and unsubscribe from non-essential emails.

How to change your primary email address

To update the email address you use to log in and receive notifications:

Log in to your Loop account Click your profile picture in the top-right corner Select Settings & Privacy Click the Email tab in the left-hand menu Enter your new email address and click Add Click Validate — a confirmation email will be sent Open the validation email and click the link to confirm Return to the settings page and click Make Primary next to your new address

Once completed, this new address becomes your login and primary contact email.

Registered with the wrong email?

If you made a mistake during registration, here’s how to fix it:

If you haven’t validated your email yet: Contact Support to request account removal. You can then register again using the correct email address.

If you’ve already completed registration: Log in with your existing credentials and follow the steps in Section 1 to add and switch to your correct email address.

How to manage your email preferences

You can choose which emails you receive from Frontiers and our publishing partners.

Personal notifications from Loop

Log in to your Loop account Click your profile picture > Settings & Privacy Select Email Preferences Use the toggles under Milestones to adjust notifications (e.g. article updates, activity alerts)

How to manage your communications from Frontiers

You can access your email preferences through both My Frontiers and Loop.

Loop

Click on the three bars at the top of your Loop page Go to Email preferences Click Open access publishers Click the box icon next to Frontiers

My Frontiers

Click on your icon at the right side of your My Frontiers page Go to Settings Go to Email preferences Click Open access publishers Click the box icon next to Frontiers

How to remove an email address

To remove a secondary email:

Go to the Email tab in your Loop settings Click the trash icon next to the secondary email you want to remove

To remove your primary email:

Add and validate a new email address Click Make Primary next to the new address Then delete the previous primary email

You must have one active email address to keep your account functional.

Need help?

If you're unable to update your email or preferences, or if something doesn’t look right in your account, email our Support team.