Guide to research visibility, promotion and outreach

Whether you're looking to attract more citations, connect with collaborators, or raise your profile as a thought leader, visibility and outreach are key steps in your publishing journey.

Why visibility matters for your research

In a rapidly evolving scientific landscape, visibility drives progress. It’s not just about boosting numbers; it’s about making your work accessible to those who can use it, build on it, and be inspired by it. That might mean fellow researchers, future collaborators, funders, policymakers, or the public.

Quick strategies for increasing visibility

Stage Action Before submission Choose keywords · Write a clear title and abstract · Set up Loop/ORCID After acceptance Draft a social media summary post · Prepare a graphic or video · Notify institution of acceptance and request promotion After publication Share across social media platforms · Monitor metrics · Email colleagues and network

Learn about impact and visibility

Promoting your work

Frequently asked questions

Isn’t my article already visible through indexing?

Passive indexing only goes so far. Active visibility work helps your research reach broader and more diverse audiences faster.

Does outreach really impact citations?

It can. While citations take time, early visibility often leads to greater engagement, and that can translate into long-term influence.

I’m not on social media. Does it matter?

You don’t need to be everywhere, but having one well-maintained platform can significantly boost your reach, especially when paired with open access publishing.

We support your visibility with tools and features designed around the needs of researchers:

Integrated article metrics – view, download, and citation data updated regularly

Loop profile – track and showcase your impact in one place

Research Topics – thematic collections that amplify visibility and collaboration

What’s next?

Ready to take your research further? Here are some ways to stay active: