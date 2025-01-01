Checklist for preparing your manuscript

With our guidance, getting your manuscript ready to submit for publication becomes a manageable task.

This checklist provides a step-by-step guide to help you navigate from the initial stages of your research to the final submission of your manuscript. You can learn more on our main page for more support on each of these stages.

Before you begin writing

1: Define a clear research question

Ensure it is specific, testable, and fills a gap in the current literature.



2: Conduct a literature review

Identify key studies, trends, and gaps in existing research.

Use a mix of foundational and recent references.



3: Network and collaborate

Seek input from mentors and peers.

Explore potential co-authors and collaborators.



4: Plan and conduct your study

Choose a robust methodology and statistical approach.

Obtain necessary ethical approvals (IRB, IACUC).

Keep detailed records of your process and findings.

5: Choose the target journal early

Select a journal that aligns with your research scope and audience.

Review the journal’s author guidelines before writing.

Structuring and writing your manuscript

1: Follow the IMRaD format

Organize sections clearly: Introduction, Methods, Results, and Discussion (IMRaD).

Include additional sections (e.g., Conclusion, Acknowledgments) as required.

2: Plan your writing process

Write Methods first while details are fresh.

Draft Results, then Introduction and Discussion.

Finalize the Title and Abstract last.

3: Craft an effective title

Make it concise, clear, and informative.

Avoid jargon and vague terms.

4: Write a clear abstract

Summarize key objectives, methods, results, and conclusions in 250–300 words.

Avoid references and undefined abbreviations.

5: Select relevant keywords

Choose 4–6 keywords that will help improve discoverability.

6: Write a compelling introduction

Provide background, define the research problem, and state objectives or hypotheses.

7: Detail your methods

Describe the study design, materials, procedures, and statistical analysis clearly.

Use subheadings for readability.

8: Present results effectively

Use tables, figures, and concise text to highlight findings.

9: Discuss key findings

Relate results to hypotheses and existing literature.

Address limitations and propose future research directions.

10: Conclude with impact

Summarize the main findings and significance without introducing new data.

Figures, tables, and formatting

1: Ensure high-quality visuals

Use 300 dpi images and appropriate file formats (TIFF, EPS).

Label all axes and include clear captions.

2: Follow journal guidelines for visuals

Adhere to limits on the number, size, and format of tables/figures.

Language, style, and references

1: Maintain language clarity

Use clear, concise English (American/British, as per journal guidelines).

Consider professional editing if needed - see our recommended services

2: Use inclusive language

Avoid biased terminology and apply SAGER guidelines for gender/sex reporting.

3: Follow the required citation style

Use APA, Vancouver, Harvard, or the journal's format.

Cite primary sources and avoid excessive self-citation.

4: Use reference management tools

Ensure consistency using tools like EndNote, Mendeley, or Zotero.

Final checks before submission

1: Proofread thoroughly

Check for typos, grammar, and formatting issues.

Seek feedback from colleagues or mentors.

2: Verify all manuscript elements

Ensure figures/tables are labeled correctly and cited in text.

Double-check that all in-text citations are in the reference list.

3: Get co-author approvals

Share the final version and confirm co-authors’ agreement before submission.

4: Prepare supplementary materials

Include appendices, datasets, or multimedia as needed.

5: Write a professional cover letter (if required)

Address the editor and highlight the manuscript’s relevance.

Disclose any related submissions or conflicts of interest.

Submitting your manuscript

1: Submit via the journal’s platform

Upload all files, enter metadata correctly, and complete author declarations.

2: Confirm submission and track progress

Keep a copy of all submitted files.

Monitor email for reviewer/editor responses.

3: Prepare for revisions

Anticipate reviewer feedback and revise accordingly.

If rejected, analyze feedback and consider resubmission to another journal.

Congratulations: you've reached the finish line.

Ready for the next steps?