Planning your research
Good research starts with good planning. Setting clear goals, understanding the current literature, and aligning your methodology with your aims can help ensure your work is relevant, reproducible, and ready for peer review.
Good preparation lays the groundwork for a successful publication. Whether you're planning a new study or finalizing your manuscript, getting it right early can save time and improve your chances of acceptance.
A well-prepared manuscript is more likely to pass editorial checks, move smoothly through peer review, and make a stronger impact on readers.
From structuring your article to checking the finer details, this guide helps you get everything in place before you move forward.
When it’s time to write, structure and clarity are key. Understanding what journals expect, such as specific formatting requirements, section structure, and data standards, can help avoid delays.
Make sure you don't miss an important detail by preparing a step by step checklist to walk you through preparing and submitting your manuscript. Our guide tells you how.
