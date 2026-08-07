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University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Materials
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Quantum Materials
Xiamen University
Xiamen, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Metamaterials
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Energy Materials