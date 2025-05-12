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University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Quantum Materials
Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, United States
Associate Editor
Quantum Materials
Hunan University
Changsha, China
Associate Editor
Quantum Materials
Superconducting and Other Innovative Materials and Devices Institute, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Genova, Italy
Associate Editor
Quantum Materials