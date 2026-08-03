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Southern University of Science and Technology
Shenzhen, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Degradation of Materials
National Research Centre (Egypt)
Cairo, Egypt
Associate Editor
Environmental Degradation of Materials
Autonomous University of Nuevo León
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
Associate Editor
Environmental Degradation of Materials
Razi University
Kermanshah, Iran
Associate Editor
Environmental Degradation of Materials