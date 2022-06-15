Mission & scope

Frontiers in Materials is a community-driven journal, publishing research across the entire breadth of materials science and related engineering disciplines.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Nicola Maria Pugno (University of Trento, Italy), this interdisciplinary journal explores the design and development of materials for future applications. Frontiers in Materials is indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE) and the DOAJ.

Covering a broad range of topics, subjects of interest include, but are not limited to:

biomaterials and bio-inspired materials

carbon-based materials

ceramics and glass

colloidal materials and interfaces

computational materials science

energy materials

environmental degradation of materials

mechanics of materials

metamaterials

polymeric and composite materials

quantum materials

semiconducting materials and devices

smart materials

structural materials

thin solid films.

Submissions that support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 9: innovation, industry, and infrastructure, are also welcome.

Manuscripts that focus on the development and/or applications of non-materials related fields are not suitable for publication in this journal. This includes, but is not limited to, studies on biological entities like cells and plants, unless they are directly related to materials science. Similarly, research on the construction of buildings, unless it specifically pertains to the materials used, will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as bibliometric studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Materials is committed to advancing developments in the field of materials science by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.