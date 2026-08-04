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Xiamen University
Xiamen, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Metamaterials
National University of Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia
Associate Editor
Metamaterials
Soochow University
Suzhou, China
Associate Editor
Metamaterials
Łukasiewicz Research Network – PORT Polish Center for Technology Development
Wroclaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Metamaterials