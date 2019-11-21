Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers partners with journal policy database TRANSPOSE

Partnership with TRANSPOSE enables Frontiers’ open-access policies to reach a wider audience

Frontiers’ mission is to make science open. Thanks to our exciting new partnership with TRANSPOSE, we are a step closer to achieving this.

TRANSPOSE is an unbiased database of journal policies on open peer review, co-reviewing, and preprinting. The database helps authors to make informed decisions on where to publish. It also improves transparency, one of the milestones of open access.

“We are happy to work with TRANSPOSE and contribute towards their initiative increasing transparency in scholarly publishing,” says Senior Manager of Research Integrity at Frontiers, Gearóid Ó Faoleán. “This kind of information cannot just come from academia. It should be a community-led effort to help people make decisions such as where to publish; a place where they can see which journals align with their core values and help them choose the journal they feel best represents that.”

The initiative is not just beneficial for authors but represents a much larger movement driving publishers towards greater transparency. 

“These kinds of partnerships will create momentum for all publishers to contribute towards transparency. Authors making these decisions will hopefully create a critical mass for policy change among publishers,” concludes Ó Faoleán.

________________________

About TRANSPOSE

TRANSPOSE is building a database of journal policies on (open) peer review, co-reviewing, and detailed preprinting policies.The database holds nearly 3000 records, hundreds of which have been verified by representatives of journals or publishers. In addition to searching for individual journals, users can select up to three journals to compare side-by-side. For instance, when planning where to preprint, researchers may wish to look up the preprint policies for up to three journals they’re likely to submit to and check which are supportive of preprints and any conditions attached to this.

Related Content

Post related info

November 21, 2019

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Open science and peer review

Related Subjects

Open access

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content