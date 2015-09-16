New specialty section “Sustainable Design and Construction” now open for submissions

Frontiers in Built Environment is very happy to announce the launch of the journal’s latest section – “Sustainable Design and Construction“, under the stewardship of Specialty Chief Editor, Prof Nyuk Hien WONG (National University of Singapore), pictured.

This specialty section will be dedicated to publishing new and important findings in the field of sustainable design and construction; to provide a platform for academia and industry practitioners to share their latest research and practices in the field. While the principal focus will be on buildings, papers and topics of interest can also cover the urban and infrastructure environment. For more information on the section and the Editorial Board, click here. Submissions are welcome on any of the following topics:

• Advanced Green Building Systems, Construction Technologies and Materials• Passive Green Building Design and Construction• Zero Energy and Zero Carbon Building Design and Construction• Use of Renewable Energy sources for Building Design and Construction• Smart Building Design and Construction• Smart, Sustainable and Resilient Urban Planning and Cities• Sustainable Design and Construction for Comfort, Health and Well-being• Advanced Modeling Techniques for Green Building and Urban Environment

Frontiers in Built Environment is part of Frontiers open-science platform and research network, and one of our newest journals, having launched in February 2015. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014 and is one of the leading open access publishers in the world. The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 160,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 25,000 peer-reviewed articles across 50+ journals, which receive 6 million views per month.