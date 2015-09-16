Frontiers | Science News

  • Science News
  • Top news
  • New specialty section “Sustainable Design and Construction” now open for submissions

New specialty section “Sustainable Design and Construction” now open for submissions

Frontiers in Built Environment is very happy to announce the launch of the journal’s latest section – “Sustainable Design and Construction“, under the stewardship of Specialty Chief Editor, Prof Nyuk Hien WONG (National University of Singapore), pictured.

This specialty section will be dedicated to publishing new and important findings in the field of sustainable design and construction; to provide a platform for academia and industry practitioners to share their latest research and practices in the field. While the principal focus will be on buildings, papers and topics of interest can also cover the urban and infrastructure environment. For more information on the section and the Editorial Board, click here. Submissions are welcome on any of the following topics:

• Advanced Green Building Systems, Construction Technologies and Materials• Passive Green Building Design and Construction• Zero Energy and Zero Carbon Building Design and Construction• Use of Renewable Energy sources for Building Design and Construction• Smart Building Design and Construction• Smart, Sustainable and Resilient Urban Planning and Cities• Sustainable Design and Construction for Comfort, Health and Well-being• Advanced Modeling Techniques for Green Building and Urban Environment

Frontiers in Built Environment is part of Frontiers open-science platform and research network, and one of our newest journals, having launched in February 2015. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014 and is one of the leading open access publishers in the world. The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 160,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 25,000 peer-reviewed articles across 50+ journals, which receive 6 million views per month.

Related Content

Post related info

September 16, 2015

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Built Environment

Journal news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content