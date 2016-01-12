- Science News
- Frontiers in Built Environment publishes its first eBook
We are very proud to announce the publication of Frontiers in Built Environment‘s first eBook: “Critical Earthquake Response of Elastic-Plastic Structures Under Near-Fault or Long-Duration Ground Motions: Closed-Form Approach via Impulse Input” which can be accessed and freely downloaded here: fron.tiers.in/go/J3u5ts
Containing four original research papers, in addition to the Specialty Grand Challenge article, on the critical earthquake response of elastic-plastic structures under near-fault or long-duration ground motions, this eBook represents the culmination of outstanding recent research by Specialty and Field Chief Editor, Prof. Izuru Takewaki. Those who avail of the opportunity to host a Research Topic in Frontiers in Built Environment can also benefit by collating their curated collection of papers in a free eBook upon successful closing of their Topic.
Launched in February 2015, Frontiers in Built Environment is already establishing a solid reputation and setting a standard for high-quality, open-access publishing in a number of sections in the built environment field. Specialty sections currently open for submission include:
Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning
Sustainable Design and Construction
We will also soon be launching the following specialty sections:
Urban Science
Transportation and Transit Systems
