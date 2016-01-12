Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Built Environment publishes its first eBook

We are very proud to announce the publication of Frontiers in Built Environment‘s first eBook: “Critical Earthquake Response of Elastic-Plastic Structures Under Near-Fault or Long-Duration Ground Motions: Closed-Form Approach via Impulse Input” which can be accessed and freely downloaded here: fron.tiers.in/go/J3u5ts

Containing four original research papers, in addition to the Specialty Grand Challenge article, on the critical earthquake response of elastic-plastic structures under near-fault or long-duration ground motions, this eBook represents the culmination of outstanding recent research by Specialty and Field Chief Editor, Prof. Izuru Takewaki. Those who avail of the opportunity to host a Research Topic in Frontiers in Built Environment can also benefit by collating their curated collection of papers in a free eBook upon successful closing of their Topic.

Launched in February 2015, Frontiers in Built Environment is already establishing a solid reputation and setting a standard for high-quality, open-access publishing in a number of sections in the built environment field. Specialty sections currently open for submission include:

Bridge Engineering

Digital Architecture

Earthquake Engineering 

Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning

Hydrosphere

Structural Materials

Structural Sensing 

Sustainable Design and Construction

Wind Engineering and Science

We will also soon be launching the following specialty sections: 

  • Urban Science

  • Transportation and Transit Systems

If you are interested in becoming a Review or Associate Editor for the journal, or suggesting a Research Topic, please contact the editorial office: builtenvironment.editorial.office@frontiersin.org

January 12, 2016

