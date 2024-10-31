eBooks

Frontiers ebook releases: November 2023

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including: analysis of social media in education contributions to marine ecosystem restoration advancements in energy transition, financial and trade globalization and new perspectives on the neuroethology of the colonial mind All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute. Shape the future of your field — and publish your own ebook — by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion. The Roles of Social Media in Education: Affective, Behavioral, and Cognitive Dimensions Edited by Hung Phu Bui; Mark Bedoya Ulla; Chien Thang Pham; Veronico N. TarrayoPDFMarine Ecosystem Restoration (MER) – Challenges and New HorizonsEdited by Brian Silliman; Avigdor Abelson; Christine Angelini; Gesche Krause; Megan Irene Saunders; Tjisse Van Der HeidePDFFinancial and Trade Globalization, Greener Technologies and Energy TransitionEdited by Magdalena Radulescu; Umer Shahzad; Diogo Ferraz; Enzo Barberio MarianoPDFNeuroethology of the Colonial Mind: Ecological and Evolutionary Context of Social BrainsEdited by J. Frances Kamhi; Sara Arganda Carreras; Mathieu LihoreauPDFWords in the WorldEdited by Gary Libben; Gonia Jarema; Juhani Järvikivi; Eva Kehayia; Victor KupermanPDFMolecular Mechanisms of Glia in Development and DiseaseEdited by Ryan B MacDonald; Stefanie Robel; Dr. Nathan Anthony Smith; Tim CzopkaPDFAgroecology in Policy […]