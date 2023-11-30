- Science News
- eBooks
- Frontiers ebook releases: December 2023
Frontiers ebook releases: December 2023
Download the top ebook releases from this month, including:
exploration of emotions and leadership in organizations and educational institutes
new developments in aerospace health and safety
innovations and new technology in spine surgery
and discoveries on dietary and metabolic approaches for mental health conditions.
All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.
See all ebooks
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own ebook — by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.