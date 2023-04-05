Frontiers ebook releases: April 2023

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including work on endeavors in combating emerging infectious diseases, contributions to the study of group dynamics, research about gut microorganisms and implications on insect function, highlights from the research on musculoskeletal pain and the latest in promotion of mental health. All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own ebook -- by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.