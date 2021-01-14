- Science News
- eBooks
- Frontiers eBook releases: January 2021
Frontiers eBook releases: January 2021
Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on the evolution of music, the newest insights on nutritional strategies to promote muscle mass, the impact of antimicrobial resistance on global health and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
See all ebooks
Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own eBook -- by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.