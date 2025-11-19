“I found this online”: Arch Mainous on how open science helps patients have open conversations with doctors

Patients who distrust the healthcare system are seven times more likely to clash with their doctors over online information, according to new research in Frontiers in Medicine . Lead author Dr Arch Mainous explains how open science — and open conversations — can help rebuild trust.

When it comes to health, the Internet can feel like both a library and a labyrinth. From miracle cures to contradictory advice, separating good science from good storytelling isn’t always simple.

Dr Arch Mainous III , Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Florida, recently examined how trust shapes these conversations in the clinic. His study found that patients with low trust in the health system are seven times more likely to say their interaction with a doctor worsened when they discussed online information.

So how can patients stay informed and maintain trust? Dr Mainous offers three practical principles:

1. Start with open science

Look for research that is openly available and transparent about its methods. It should have been ‘peer-reviewed’ – a quality-check where other experts examine a study to make sure the science is sound before it’s published.

“If the study is freely available and you can see who did it, where the data came from, how it was analyzed, and that it was peer reviewed — that’s a strong signal of reliability.”

2. Check the source, not just the story

Credible health information usually links to evidence — scientific papers, major health institutions, or professional societies.

“If you can’t find the source or the site has a commercial agenda, treat it skeptically.”

3. Talk to your clinician early, not after deciding

Bring what you’ve found — but bring it as a question, not a conclusion.

“Most physicians welcome discussion if it’s collaborative. The goal is shared understanding, not winning an argument.”

Trust begins with transparency

Open science can help repair trust by ensuring that evidence is not hidden behind paywalls or proprietary barriers.

Mainous says,

“Transparency rebuilds trust. When evidence is freely available, both doctors and patients can reason from the same facts. In short: trust in healthcare starts with trustworthy science — and with open conversations about it.”

About the Author

Dr Arch Mainous III is Professor of Family Medicine and Associate Vice Chair for Research at the University of Florida. His work explores patient trust, primary care communication, and the role of health systems in shaping public confidence.