Global Science Networks Unite to Accelerate Evidence-Based Action on Health and Climate

Frontiers Research Foundation and One Sustainable Health (OSH) Forum join forces ahead of OSH For All Forum in Lyon

Photo credit: One Sustainable Health Forum

The Frontiers Research Foundation and the One Sustainable Health (OSH) Forum are deepening their collaboration to strengthen the global science-policy interface for health and climate – uniting researchers, institutions, and policymakers ahead of the upcoming OSH For All Forum in Lyon, 2-5 November 2025.

The partnership builds on the OSH Forum’s ten International Working Groups (IWGs), which bring together more than 100 experts from over 35 countries to address interlinked challenges spanning human, animal, and environmental health. Frontiers will play a strategic convening and communications role, helping the network align its research with international policy priorities and amplify its influence on the world stage.

Through this collaboration, Frontiers will:

Strengthen strategic coordination across the OSH network, ensuring coherence between working groups and alignment with global policy agendas such as those of the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Amplify impact and visibility , supporting publication, communications, and outreach strategies that connect OSH’s expert insights with policymakers, funders, and civil society.

Foster collaboration across sectors , linking the OSH Forum’s global expert community with the wider open-science ecosystem.

Embed transparency and trust, helping ensure that the evidence underpinning OSH’s recommendations remains open, traceable, and AI-ready for future research and policy use.

Dr Brian B. Rudkin , current Head of the OSH Forum and Strategic Initiatives, said:

“The OSH Forum is more than a network – it’s a movement bringing science, policy, and society together. Working with Frontiers gives us the strategic capacity and communications reach to ensure that our collective expertise informs decisions at the highest levels.”

Dr Franck Vazquez , Frontiers’ Open Science Director, Europe and Asia Pacific, ahead of speaking at the OSH For All Forum in Lyon, said:

“Frontiers is proud to help strengthen this unique alliance of global experts. Our mission is to make science open and actionable. Through this partnership, we’re helping the OSH Forum translate knowledge into impact – connecting evidence with the policies that shape our shared future.”

The collaboration will be highlighted at the OSH For All Lyon 2025 conference which brings together scientists, policymakers, and civil-society leaders to advance the One Sustainable Health for All vision – a coordinated, equitable approach to planetary wellbeing.

