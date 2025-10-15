Frontiers and World Economic Forum unveil top technologies to accelerate global climate and planetary health solutions

New report from the World Economic Forum and Frontiers identifies ten technologies with the potential to accelerate climate action, restore ecosystems, and drive sustainable innovation within planetary boundaries.

The World Economic Forum and leading open science publisher Frontiers today launched the inaugural 10 Emerging Technology Solutions for Planetary Health report, a landmark publication spotlighting ten breakthrough innovations that could accelerate global efforts to tackle climate change, restore ecosystems, and build long-term resilience. These technologies offer scalable, science-based solutions to help society operate within planetary boundaries and foster a more sustainable relationship with Earth's systems.

The ten technologies with significant transformative potential are:

Precision Fermentation Green Ammonia Production Automated Food Waste Upcycling Methane Capture and Utilization Green Concrete Next-Generation Bi-Directional Charging Timely and Specific Earth Observation Modular Geothermal Energy Regenerative Desalination Soil Health Technology Convergence

Together, these technologies provide promising pathways to cut emissions, regenerate natural systems, and enhance resilience across food, water, energy, and infrastructure. Among them:

Timely and specific Earth observation combines satellite and machine learning technologies for real-time climate and biodiversity monitoring

Modular geothermal energy delivers flexible, low-impact renewable power suited to a wide range of geographies

Soil health technology convergence integrates in-field sensors, microbiome engineering, and AI to boost soil resilience, carbon storage, and food system sustainability.

A science-based response to escalating pressures

With seven of the nine planetary boundaries already exceeded , the 10 Emerging Technology Solutions for Planetary Health report underscores the urgent need for actionable, scalable, science-backed solutions. By evaluating each technology's potential for impact, scalability, and readiness, the report serves as a practical roadmap for policymakers, innovators, and investors to accelerate the translation of breakthrough science into real-world outcomes.

The report builds on the longstanding partnership between the World Economic Forum and Frontiers and draws on expertise from Frontiers’ global editorial network and the Frontiers Planet Prize community, including its Jury of 100 leading environmental and sustainability scientists. This new report extends the success of the annual Top 10 Emerging Technologies series, focusing for the first time on solutions aligned with the Earth's planetary boundaries.

Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, said:

“The urgent realities of climate change are clear, but what is less visible are the technologies already available and how they can be used in new ways to deliver solutions. This research provides global leaders with the foresight they need to act at the necessary speed and scale.”

Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and Chairman of the Frontiers Planet Prize's Jury of 100, commented:

“No single technology can solve the complex challenges we face, but emerging technologies offer new ways of transforming economies within Earth's safe operating space. From breakthroughs in clean energy and resource efficiency, to innovations in materials, agriculture and ecosystem restoration, these solutions have the potential to address and mitigate key drivers of planetary boundary transgressions.”

Frederick Fenter, Chief Executive Editor at Frontiers, noted:

“Open science and cross-sector partnerships are essential if we're to turn innovation into impact. This report shows that while no single technology is a silver bullet, together they can help us bend the curve towards a healthier planet and a more sustainable future for all.”

