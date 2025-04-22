Frontiers | Science News

22 Apr 2025

Powering climate action: Frontiers and the Frontiers Planet Prize push for adoption of open science solutions at San Francisco Climate Week

Frontiers and the Frontiers Research Foundation, in partnership with Swissnex, will host a high-impact event during San Francisco Climate Week titled “Achieving a Global Green Renaissance: Closing the Climate Implementation Gap with Breakthrough Research.” The event will bring together leading experts, innovators, and researchers to explore how open science and transformative research can accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. With a focus on addressing the gap between scientific advancements and real-world action, the event will provide a platform for shaping the future of planetary health research and sustainability.

28 May 2024

AI, open science, and the extreme weather pandemic: Takeaways from SXSW 2024

Every year, creatives, innovators, and visionaries from around the world gather in Austin, Texas for a celebration of human creativity at South by Southwest (SXSW). The week-long conference offers a vibrant convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. Over 450 sessions, from keynotes and feature speakers to panels and workshops, enable participants to encounter cutting-edge ideas, discover new interests, and network with other professionals from across industries. Among the topics of focus for this year’s SXSW was climate change. A dedicated ‘track’, or lineup, of sessions explored the most promising ideas on mitigating or adapting to the effects of global warming and in-depth coverage of the consequences of unpredictable weather patterns and rising ocean levels.

10 May 2024

Villars Institute Summit 2024: Catalyzing systematic change through interdisciplinary cooperation

The Villars Institute Summit 2024 was a pivotal gathering of minds, set against the picturesque backdrop of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland. Over three days, more than 280 experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and philanthropists met to address the pressing challenges of our time: the climate and biodiversity crises. Through plenary discussions, workshops, and roundtables, participants focused on how interdisciplinary cooperation can accelerate systemic change and address these crises in a holistic manner.

18 Apr 2024

The power of open science: Frontiers’ collaborative approach to addressing climate change

Climate change poses an existential threat to society. Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns are fueling environmental degradation, natural disasters, weather extremes, food and water insecurity, economic disruption, conflict, and terrorism. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 identifies climate-related changes as some of the most severe risks over the next decade. And nearly two-thirds of the 1.2 million participants in the United Nations Development Programme’s 2021 People Climate Vote said that climate change is a ‘global emergency.’