Ecopreneur Prof Thomas Crowther to showcase the power of nature-based solutions at Frontiers Forum virtual event

Visionary ecologist and pioneer in reforestation and ecosystem restoration Prof Thomas Crowther will explore the vital role that nature plays in our fight against climate change, at a unique Frontiers Forum virtual event on 11 September.

The Frontiers Forum is where global researchers, policymakers, and other experts discuss science-led solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Our virtual events attract thousands from around the world.

Through his innovative and dynamic storytelling, Tom will explore how protecting biodiversity can help us realize a sustainable future. He will examine the barriers to this such as a utilitarian view of nature as a resource and the poor distribution of wealth to Indigenous populations, farmers, and communities.

Register today

Tom was named a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader in 2021 for his work on the protection and restoration of biodiversity. He founded Crowther Lab, an interdisciplinary group of scientists exploring ecological climate regulation and Restor, an online platform supporting ecosystem conservation and restoration. He is Founding Board Chair of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Tom joins a line up of exceptional Frontiers Forum speakers across biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, climate change action, health, and AI – which most recently included Dr Eric Topol examining the future of healthcare. Previous sessions include talks by Nobel Prize winners Jennifer Doudna, Esther Duflo, and Al Gore, 2024 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement winner Johan Rockström, historian and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari, and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.