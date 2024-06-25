Frontiers | Science News

Science News post list

10 news posts in Frontiers Forum

Top news

20 Jun 2023

Frontiers Community Summit 2023: accelerating open science

The Frontiers Community Summit highlighted the accelerator effect of open science – and the critical need for quality, to ensure society is enabled by science and can take the right decisions. The summit took place as part of Frontiers Forum Live, an annual event that brings together Frontiers’ editors, other top researchers, innovators, and policy makers in a united mission to accelerate and mobilize open science. This 8th edition took place in Montreux, Switzerland, from 27-29 April as our first-ever hybrid event.  The event opened with the Community Summit, where Frontiers’ publishing and technology experts provided an update on the global transition to open science – and demonstrated Frontiers’ laser focus on quality across all stages of the publishing process.  Opening access to science is the most affordable, simplest, and fastest way to deliver solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.  – Kamila Markram, Frontiers Co-founder and CEO Dialogs and discussions between key stakeholders across science and policy further strengthened actions and collaborations for open science, which will help build a brighter future for everyone, all around the world.   Watch the talks via the links below. Jump to: Kamila Markram | Why our mission matters: driving the transition to […]

Top news

05 Jun 2023

Frontiers Forum Live 2023: Accelerating and mobilizing open science for global challenges

This year’s Frontiers Forum Live brought top researchers, innovators, and influencers together in-person and virtually, united in a common mission to accelerate the global transition to open science and mobilize solutions for critical challenges – with the most urgent being to reach net-zero carbon to prevent climate disaster. The Frontiers Forum is where researchers, policymakers, and other experts from around the world discuss science-led solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet. This 8th edition was the largest yet, taking place in Montreux, Switzerland from 27-29 April as our first-ever hybrid event. The program highlighted the accelerator effect of open science, making it clear that science has solutions to the climate crisis and other critical challenges – but must be openly available to researchers and innovators across the globe for these solutions to be implemented in time to avert disaster. Keynote talks from Frontiers co-founder and CEO Dr Kamila Markram as well as four iconic representatives of biodiversity, sustainability, and climate change – conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, former US Vice President Al Gore, and planetary boundary pioneer Prof Johan Rockström – reinforced the central role of science in restoring planetary health. And […]

Featured news

24 Apr 2023

Top scientists to address climate emergency in Montreux this week

Photo credit: Frontiers More than 500 top scientific researchers and influencers will meet in Switzerland later this week for the Frontiers Forum Live, which is taking place in Montreux from 27-29 April. The event, now in its eighth year, will address critical issues including the climate crisis, improving global health and well-being, and preserving biodiversity. This is its first hybrid edition, and the Forum is expected to attract thousands of invited researchers to participate online.   The mission of the Frontiers Forum is to bring together trailblazing figures from the realms of science, policy, commerce, and society. It creates a platform enabling expertise and cooperation that will hasten the transition to open science, spur the creation of groundbreaking solutions, and pave the way for a world in which all can lead healthy lives on a healthy planet. By facilitating dialogue and partnerships among these leaders, the Forum is helping to catalyze transformational change and build a brighter future.  Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers, said: “It’s thanks to science that we can be together in person again and run our first ever hybrid event – this time with thousands of participants joining us online. The record-breaking development of effective vaccines […]

Featured news

20 Mar 2023

Climate crisis calls world’s top scientists to Montreux

~  Experts gather in Montreux to chart a course toward sustainable future ~  World-renowned scientists and thought leaders will gather next month at the Frontiers Forum Live in Montreux, Switzerland, to address critical issues including the climate crisis, improving global health and well-being, and preserving biodiversity. In the first in-person Frontiers Forum event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Frontiers has announced an exceptional line up of speakers, renowned researchers, and influencers.  Photo credit: Frontiers The Frontiers Forum will take place at the Fairmount Palace in Montreux, Switzerland, from April 27 to April 29. It is expected to attract around 500 distinguished experts in person and around an additional 10,000 guests virtually. The sessions will offer unique insights and opportunities for collaboration among some of the world’s brightest minds, which will then be made available to members of the public via YouTube, providing an invaluable opportunity to learn and engage with cutting-edge research and ideas.  “We are bringing the Frontiers community together once again, in person and virtually, to discuss and explore new approaches to the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Dr Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers. “By connecting global communities across science, policy, and […]

Frontiers news

19 Dec 2022

A year of transformational science at the Frontiers Forum 2022

Our Frontiers Forum webinar series welcomed over 14,000 attendees this year, who joined visionary keynote speakers and panelists for discussions on science-led solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet. The Frontiers Forum brings together researchers, policymakers, and other experts from around the world to explore the latest data and fresh perspectives for addressing the greatest challenges of our time. This year, the speakers and panelists included a Nobel prize winner as well as representatives from the World Health Organization, African Academy of Sciences, and leading conservation organizations. Subjects ranged from exciting developments in CRISPR gene-editing technologies to new approaches for protecting biodiversity and ecosystems, particularly in the face of climate change. Thank you to everyone who joined our 2022 virtual Forum sessions, and for your enormously positive feedback. And keep an eye out for our 2023 line-up, featuring further groundbreaking research and expert discussions from visionary thinkers across all areas of science and society. Watch (or re-watch!) the sessions via the links below. 2022 Speakers Jump to: Prof Jennifer Doudna | The CRISPR health revolution Prof Marks Adams | Extinguishing the wildfire crisis Prof Johan Rockström | A safe and just future within planetary boundaries Prof Ove Hoegh-Guldberg | […]

Frontiers news

15 Dec 2021

Looking back at the 2021 Frontiers Forum: A year of game-changing science

This year our Frontiers Forum opened its virtual doors in a series of webinars attended by over 21,000 of the world’s leading minds, to discuss and accelerate science-led solutions to the grand challenges of our time. By bringing researchers, policymakers, innovators, and political leaders together around game-changing new developments, the Forum accelerates our Frontiers mission by sparking collaborations and actions to achieve healthy lives on a healthy planet. This year’s webinar series was no exception. The speakers and panelists included two Nobel prize winners, four policy experts, and 11 professors from the world’s top institutions. All thought leaders in their fields, they outlined transformational approaches to stopping greenhouse gas emissions, revolutionizing our education system, and preserving biodiversity. Several of the talks have already grown into open science collaborations that are framing new paradigms in high-priority areas of science. Thank you to everyone who participated and for your overwhelmingly positive feedback. Keep an eye out for our 2022 line-up featuring further ground-breaking developments that will help all of us to live a healthy life on a healthy planet. Catch up on (or re-watch!) these inspiring talks now. 2021 speakers Jump to: Al Gore | The case for climate optimismEsther Duflo | […]