Climate crisis calls world’s top scientists to Montreux
~ Experts gather in Montreux to chart a course toward sustainable future ~ World-renowned scientists and thought leaders will gather next month at the Frontiers Forum Live in Montreux, Switzerland, to address critical issues including the climate crisis, improving global health and well-being, and preserving biodiversity. In the first in-person Frontiers Forum event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Frontiers has announced an exceptional line up of speakers, renowned researchers, and influencers. Photo credit: Frontiers The Frontiers Forum will take place at the Fairmount Palace in Montreux, Switzerland, from April 27 to April 29. It is expected to attract around 500 distinguished experts in person and around an additional 10,000 guests virtually. The sessions will offer unique insights and opportunities for collaboration among some of the world’s brightest minds, which will then be made available to members of the public via YouTube, providing an invaluable opportunity to learn and engage with cutting-edge research and ideas. “We are bringing the Frontiers community together once again, in person and virtually, to discuss and explore new approaches to the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Dr Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers. “By connecting global communities across science, policy, and […]