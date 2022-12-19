A year of transformational science at the Frontiers Forum 2022

Our Frontiers Forum webinar series welcomed over 14,000 attendees this year, who joined visionary keynote speakers and panelists for discussions on science-led solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

The Frontiers Forum brings together researchers, policymakers, and other experts from around the world to explore the latest data and fresh perspectives for addressing the greatest challenges of our time.

This year, the speakers and panelists included a Nobel prize winner as well as representatives from the World Health Organization, African Academy of Sciences, and leading conservation organizations. Subjects ranged from exciting developments in CRISPR gene-editing technologies to new approaches for protecting biodiversity and ecosystems, particularly in the face of climate change.

Thank you to everyone who joined our 2022 virtual Forum sessions, and for your enormously positive feedback. And keep an eye out for our 2023 line-up, featuring further groundbreaking research and expert discussions from visionary thinkers across all areas of science and society.

Watch (or re-watch!) the sessions via the links below.

2022 Speakers

Jump to:

Keynote | Prof Jennifer DoudnaProfessor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, University of California, Berkeley, USA

Nobel prize winner Prof Doudna explained how CRISPR-based therapies are already transforming the lives of patients with previously limited treatment options. She also gave her vision for how her serendipitous discovery will revolutionize healthcare for us all.

Panelists:

Prof Andrea Crisanti | Professor of Molecular Parasitology, Imperial College London, UK

Prof Françoise Baylis | University Research Professor, Dalhousie University, USA

Dr Soumya Swaminathan | Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, Switzerland

Keynote | Prof Mark AdamsProfessor of Bioscience and Innovation, Swinburne University of Technology, Australia

Prof Adams outlined the latest science on wildfires, including how we can move from the current focus on fire suppression, to science-based solutions adapted to local ecosystems, cultures, and communities.

Panelists:

Prof Michelle Mack | Professor of Ecosystem Ecology, Northern Arizona University, USA

Sunita Narain | Director General, Center for Science and Environment, India

Doreen Robinson | Head of Biodiversity and Land, UN Environment Program, Kenya

Keynote | Prof Johan RockströmDirector, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany

Globally renowned earth scientist Prof Rockström, who pioneered the planetary boundaries framework, presented new data on the status of these boundaries and critical Earth system tipping points.

Panelists:

Prof Peng Gong | Professor of Global Sustainability, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

Prof Felix Dapore Dakora | President, African Academy of Sciences, Kenya

Prof Phoebe Koundouri | Professor, Athens University of Economics and Business, Greece

Keynote | Prof Ove Hoegh-GuldbergProfessor of Marine Studies, University of Queensland, Australia

Top-cited coral expert Prof Hoegh-Guldberg, who was among the first to sound the alarm of the threat posed by ocean warming and acidification to marine ecosystems, gave an update on coral reef health globally and an outlook for the future.

Panelists: