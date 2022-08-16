Open access publisher Frontiers at ESOF 2022

Frontiers’ participation in the 10th edition of EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF), the largest scientific conference in Europe, brought to light the need for political decision-making to be deeper rooted in science through establishing stronger engagement between public sector, policymakers, and scientists. As a Gold sponsor and the Delegates’ Party host, Frontiers was delighted to support the Forum and its participants from 87 different countries advocating #ESOF22 theme of “Crossing Borders, Engaged Science, Resilient Societies”.

Photo credit: Kees Hummel

In the spirit of open exchange and as part of its Policy Labs initiative, Frontiers chaired a panel discussion on the critical interaction between science, policy advice, and political action. The panel deliberated over the results of a series of interviews with leading scientific advisors, experts, and policy makers from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States brought together by Policy Labs program. The panelists Jean-Claude Burgelman, Frontiers Policy Labs editor in chief, professor Ruth Morgan, interdisciplinarity entrepreneurship vice dean at the University College London (UCL), Mamokghethi Phakeng, vice-chancellor at the University of Cape Town, Remi Quirion, the first chief scientist of Quebec, professor Caroline Wagner, the John Glenn School of Public Affairs at the Ohio State University, focused on how science could promote informed policy making. Watch the panel discussion in full here.

Separately, professor Ruth Morgan and Jean-Claude Burgelman called for new incentives to bring scientific advice closer to policy. They argued that the 1M scientists and 100M hours initiative could, over time, change the way the work of researchers is rewarded and recognised, and in turn shapes policy. Watch the highlights of the initiative here.

Hosted by Frontiers at the Hortus Botanicus, the oldest botanical garden in the Netherlands, the closing reception welcomed around 500 delegates who were addressed by Frontiers’ head of public affairs Stephan Kuster with a speech that argued for bold public sector leadership. He made the case for political commitment to open science, to shared scientific research, and to deeper and faster scientific collaboration. Mr Kuster also stated his belief in open science to help meet public appetite for accountability, transparency, and trust. Read the speech in full here.

Commenting on #ESOF2022, Stephan Kuster said, “The Forum in Leiden marked my return to live attendance. It was fantastic to have so many productive in-person discussions and to be part of such an engaging buzz among leading thinkers, scientists, policy makers, and innovators. As scientific endeavors continue to dissolve geographical and disciplinary boundaries, we will look to ESOF as a knowledgeable partner and a leading advocate.”

Photo credit: Frontiers

Frontiers remains committed to its mission of making science open for healthy lives on a healthy planet, and ESOF is a wonderful platform to connect with like-minded partners from science and policy-making space to facilitate faster and more actionable solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges.

Find out more about the highlights of 2022 EuroScience Open Forum in Leiden here.

