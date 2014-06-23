‘I owe my business to my frustration as a scientist’ – Kamila Markram to speak at ESOF 2014

Kamila Markram, co-founder and CEO of Frontiers, will be speaking at the 2014 Euroscience Open Forum on June 23

From a tool to share figures in a citable way, to a system that tracks and reports on academics’ grants and publications, an increasing number of start-up companies are ‘spinning out’ of academic institutions worldwide. Many recent examples are not from traditional tech-transfer offices. They are researchers frustrated by not having the effective tools necessary to do their work, so they are building their own.

As part of an ESOF 2014 panel session on this growing trend, Kamila Markram, a neuroscientist and autism researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), will talk about her experience of co-founding and leading Frontiers. Established out of a collective frustration and desire to empower researchers to change the way science is created, evaluated and communicated, Frontiers offers open-access publishing and innovative open science tools.

Session detailsI owe my business to my frustration as a scientistTime: 15:00 – 16:15 (CEST) , June 23, 2014Twitter hashtag: #ESOFmyscibus

Nature has published a three-part series in the run up to the session and you can read an interview with the speakers, including Kamila, here: http://bit.ly/Tnnksh

The Euroscience Open Forum (ESOF) is Europe’s largest general science meeting and is held every two years in a major European city. This year, it is taking place 21-26 June in Copenhagen, Denmark. Its aim is to showcase the latest advances in science and technology, promote dialogue on the role of science and technology in society and public policy, and stimulate and provoke public interest, excitement and debate.