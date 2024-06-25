JW
Jo Williams
Editor
Editor
Frontiers news
25 Jun 2024
Visionary ecologist and pioneer in reforestation and ecosystem restoration Prof Thomas Crowther will explore the vital role that nature plays in our fight against climate change, at a unique Frontiers Forum virtual event on 11 September.
Frontiers news
23 May 2024
Digital medicine and medical AI pioneer Dr Eric Topol will address thousands of researchers and policy makers from around the world on June 12, highlighting the transformative potential of digital technologies on medicine and healthcare.
Get the latest research updates, subscribe to our newsletter