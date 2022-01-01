Research Topics

Frontiers' Research Topics are peer-reviewed article collections around cutting-edge research themes. Defined, managed, and led by renowned researchers, they unite the world's leading experts around the hottest topics – stimulating collaboration and accelerating science.

Managed and disseminated on Frontiers' custom open science platform, these collections are free to access and highly visible, increasing the readership and citations for your research.

Shape the future of your field

Become a guest editor for an article collection around your own research theme. Benefit from increased impact and discoverability, a dedicated platform and support team, and rigorous peer review for every paper.

Suggest your topic

As a guest editor you will:

edit an article collection around your research

grow your network and collaborate with leading researchers around the world

track impact in real-time with advanced impact metrics

ensure quality through rigorous, transparent and fast peer review

increase visibility with the possibility of a freely shareable ebook.

More impact

Thanks to Frontiers' platform, anyone and everyone around the world will have free and unrestricted online access to your Research Topic.

Each article collection has its own page and can be searchable from multiple Frontiers journals. Plus you can track your impact in real-time with our advanced impact metrics.

More collaboration

Collaborate with colleagues from around the world to propose a topic. We encourage early career researchers to team up with more senior colleagues.

Grow your network by inviting key experts to contribute to your collection and ensure the quality of every article with our collaborative peer review – a unique online forum with real-time interactions.

More support

Managing a Research Topic is simple with our innovative technology and dedicated support team. We'll support you through every step of the process, from defining your topic and inviting contributors to promoting your article collection and tracking impact.

With Frontiers you also retain the copyright of your work by publishing under the CC-BY license.

Submit your topic

Suggest your topic, or ask for more information, by contacting our editorial team.

We welcome teams of guest editors to propose Research Topics. Early career researchers are encouraged to team up with senior colleagues.

Publication fees

Open access provides free, unrestricted online access to scholarly literature to anyone in the world. Frontiers is a gold open-access publisher. This means that we maintain high quality services through article processing charges (APCs). Articles accepted for publication following peer-review by our external editors will incur a publishing fee.